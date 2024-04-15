Get a Taste of Billie Eilish’s Hot New Queer Song ‘Lunch’

Among all the glorious gay gems coming out of the first weekend of Coachella 2024 was a super queer surprise DJ set by Billie Eilish. Eilish joined Lana Del Ray on stage during her set for duets of “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games,” but Eilish also dropped by one of the smaller Coachella stages to do a DJ set that included teasing her upcoming single “Lunch,” which is…very overt in its queer storytelling! It seems to be the most explicitly sapphic Eilish single yet.

Just check out these steamy queer lyrics:

I could eat that girl for lunch

Yeah, she dances on my tongue

Tastes like she might be the one

And I can never get enough

I could buy her so much stuff

It’s a craving, not a crush

I COULD EAT! THAT GIRL! FOR LUNCH!

The next snippet of “Lunch” then goes:

Call me when you’re there

Said, I brought you something rare

And I left it under ‘Claire’

So now she’s coming up the stairs

So I’m pulling up a chair

And I’m putting up my hair.

It’s just a teaser for now, as Eilish isn’t planning on dropping any full singles ahead of her upcoming album release for Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 7.

Get a little sneak taste of “Lunch” here:

LUNCH IS BEING PLAYED AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/CGmXbjswnV — Billie Eilish Music Videos (@eilishmvs) April 14, 2024

Honestly, even just in teaser form, it’s a bop. I can’t wait to terrorize the TouchTunes machines at every dyke bar by playing this on repeat. Has an entrepreneurial gay already bedazzled a tank with the words I COULD EAT THAT GIRL FOR LUNCH on it? Because I’m gonna need one of those, stat.

I also like to think of this “Lunch” teaser as a taste of what’s to come from the full album, the first Eilish has released since talking more candidly about her queerness in the press — which wasn’t entirely by choice. “Lunch” certainly isn’t mincing words about its queer erotics, and I’ll be curious to see if these themes permeate the album.

I know it’s a little premature to declare an early contender for song of the summer but…