Billie Eilish Is Done Teasing, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Album Coming Next Month

Billie Eilish Is Done Teasing, Hit Me Hard and Soft Album Will Be Here Next Month

Today, on her Instagram, Billie Eilish announced that her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, will be released NEXT MONTH on May 17th. She revealed a few days ago that she already has a “hard & soft” tattoo to her “close friends” Instagram story (which maybe is all of her followers, to be perfectly honest).

Though it may not feel like it, we haven’t had a full length Billie Eilish album since 2021. We got the Guitar Songs EP in 2022, which gave us “TV” and one of my personal favorites of Billie’s, “The 30th.” We also, of course, were blessed with “What Was I Made For” last year with the release of the Barbie movie, a song that I personally have yet to get over, and would not be surprised if it ended up in my Spotify Wrapped top 5 songs for the second year in a row.

Hit Me Hard and Soft won’t have any lead singles, she’s releasing it all at once so we can dive into the new music, no teasers necessary. (Side note: There is a Rolling Stone article on this topic, but apparently in now-deleted Instagram stories, she cussed them out, possibly for releasing a now-deleted track listing, which I learned on TikTok. It seems to be gone now, but just in case it was a different thing in the article she was displeased with, I’m not linking that article here. I’ll just link this TikTok which is how I learned about it.)

Also, having spoken out about it recently, Billie’s new album will also be produced on sustainable vinyl to try to mitigate the impact of the records on the environment. She points out that a lot of artists will produce multiple versions of the same album — often without any content differences, just cover or color changes — and that it’s becoming wasteful, so she’s doing her part to try to make an industry change. Hopefully other artists will follow suit.

Newsier Than Ever

+ Beyoncé stays breaking records (I know Bey herself has never officially confirmed whether or not she’s queer, but Miley Cyrus is on this album which makes Cowboy Carter queer news… because I make the rules around here)

+ Fletcher got a jersey from what is reportedly the gayest sports team, Barcelona

+ Quantum Leap has been cancelled, which will bum my dad out

+ Melissa Etheridge has an upcoming docuseries called I’m Not Broken

+ 9-1-1‘s Oliver Stark responds to homophobes (and biphobes) with what I’ve been saying: the show’s BEEN gay, get over it (Also I’m stealing “You are not required to announce your departure.”)

+ The movie that was many bisexuals’ root, The Mummy, is coming back to theaters for the 25th anniversary

+ Chappell Roan wrote a song to my 21-year-old self (okay fine it was for someone who was denying her feelings for Chappell because of internalized homophobia, but CLOSE ENOUGH)

+ Devery Jacobs will be receiving a Radial Award (I approve, Devery deserves ALL THE AWARDS)

+ I don’t know if House of the Dragon is gay, but nonbinary actor Emma Darcy stars in it so it feels relevant to tell you Season 2 trailers have dropped

+ And queer DC parody film The People’s Joker is now in (limited) theaters. Autostraddle has an interview with the director coming very soon!