Reine #45: Microwave Your Frontal Lobe

In a seven panel comic, a young queer tells their friends that they'll meet them at the club after they have dinner with some other friends. The friends say no problem, but ask why does this queer hang out with lesbians in their 30s? It's because they give great life advice. In the second panel, the same young queer is flanked by two lesbians in their 30s, teaching them how to avoid phone calls from their mother. In the second through fourth panels, the lesbians continue to advise this young queer: with help recognizing red flags on Grindr, with advice about having glucose if you're going to use lube, with a last minute ride to the airport when it sees all is lost. In the last panel, the young queer says to their friends: Plus they have disposable income for like, weed and stuff."

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

