Reine #45: Microwave Your Frontal Lobe

Autostraddle cannot exist without the generous support of our readers. We need to raise $175k in the next 2 weeks — or we won't make it to Pride.
And a world without Autostraddle would be a loss on so many levels. Help us keep this indie queer media boat afloat! Every dollar helps.
Go to our Fundraiser!
Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.
Ren has written 47 articles for us.
It’s my one goal in life to be these dykes.
the instantly awake airport rescue! feeling very seen in this chilis tonight