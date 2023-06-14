I’m going to be honest with everyone, I’ve been fighting off a cold since Saturday and it’s awful, summer colds suck, and I hope if nothing else that you’re out there fairing a little better than I am at the moment! 💗
Queer as in F*ck You
“‘It don’t motherfucking matter what nobody else think about you. If you a bad bitch, you just a bad bitch,’ [Meg] said.’You don’t need a title, you don’t need a label.'” Megan Thee Stallion Made a Great Point About Trans Self-Love on Stage at LA Pride. I have a lot of feelings about Megan Thee Stallion hosting a Pride event (including feelings about the amount of outlets who’ve labeled her as an “ally” despite the fact that she’s been open about her queerness for years at this point). But there’s something so beautiful about seeing her in front of a Pride flag, you know? Yes, I’m being extremely corny, I know. But my overwhelming sensation is just… joy? Meg brought out her Middle School classmate, whom Meg defended when he was bullied for being gay when they were both kids. She also told trans fans in the audience to be themselves because a hottie is always motherfucking hottie and that’s the kind of energy I’m taking into the rest of my June.
And speaking of Meg’s LA Pride performance, this?? I mean just!! JUST!!!
Absolutely adored this one: The Fight for Queer Nightlife in an Era of Political Violence
OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock, Tziarra King Use Visibility as Couple to ‘Stand up’ for LGBTQ+ Community
Why Conservatives Are Losing Their Minds Over Biden’s Pride Flag — and Ignoring Pro-DeSantis Neo-Nazis. “Some on the political right see only authoritarian goals in the power of the state.”
Pride Flags Vandalized at Stonewall National Monument
OK LETS HAVE SOME GOOD F*CKING NEWS OKAYYY!??? From Autostraddle writer Stef Rubino (and yes I already got on in pink! Don’t miss your opportunity before they’re gone!)
No seriously, these shirts are so cute and this graphic is dope and I love supporting TransSocial. Here’s where you can pre-order yours.
Saw This, Thought of You
Sing it! The Truth Is, Many Americans Just Don’t Want Black People to Get Ahead
“How typical, how American, to focus our collective klieg lights on the infectious, feel-good parts of Tina Turner’s story while turning away from the dark circumstances that haunted her.” Yes I know it’s been three weeks since Tina Turner’s passing, but this writing by Soraya McDonald on not only Ms. Tina, but the ways we’ve grieved her as a country, is exquisite and you should absolutely read it: America Loved Tina Turner. But It Wasn’t Good to Her.
I appreciated this writer’s strike update! How Are Black Women Writers Surviving The WGA Strike? Together by Alanna Bennett for Refinery29.
Political Snacks
Not gonna lie — this one kinda messed with me a bit: The Pandemic’s Gun Surge Offers a Frightening Glimpse of the Future
Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Documents Case, up to the minute updates.
And One More Thing
Yesterday was the 7th anniversary of the Pulse shooting.
Stanley Almodovar III
Amanda L. Alvear
Oscar A. Aracena Montero
Rodolfo Ayala Ayala
Alejandro Barrios Martinez
Martin Benitez Torres
Antonio Davon Brown
Darryl Roman Burt Il
Jonathan A. Camuy Vega
Angel L. Candelario-Padro
Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández
Tuan Chavez Martinez
Luis Daniel Conde
Cory James Connell
Tevin Eugene Crosby
Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez
Deonka Deidra Drayton
Mercedez Marisol Flores
Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz
Juan Ramon Guerrero
Paul Terrell Henry
Frank Hernandez
Miguel Angel Honorato
Javier Jorge Reyes
Jason Benjamin Josaphat
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice
Anthony Luis Laureano Disla
Christopher Andrew Leinonen
Brenda Marquez McCoo
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez
Akyra Monet Murray
Kimberly Jean Morris
Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez
Luis Omar Ocasio Capo
Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera
Joel Rayon Paniagua
Enrique L. Rios Jr.
You are with us today. Tomorrow. And always. 🕯