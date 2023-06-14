I’m going to be honest with everyone, I’ve been fighting off a cold since Saturday and it’s awful, summer colds suck, and I hope if nothing else that you’re out there fairing a little better than I am at the moment! 💗

Today’s link round up is going to be a little to the point, so I can wrap up for the day and make myself a pot of tea/pass out for the night.

Queer as in F*ck You

“‘It don’t motherfucking matter what nobody else think about you. If you a bad bitch, you just a bad bitch,’ [Meg] said.’You don’t need a title, you don’t need a label.'” Megan Thee Stallion Made a Great Point About Trans Self-Love on Stage at LA Pride. I have a lot of feelings about Megan Thee Stallion hosting a Pride event (including feelings about the amount of outlets who’ve labeled her as an “ally” despite the fact that she’s been open about her queerness for years at this point). But there’s something so beautiful about seeing her in front of a Pride flag, you know? Yes, I’m being extremely corny, I know. But my overwhelming sensation is just… joy? Meg brought out her Middle School classmate, whom Meg defended when he was bullied for being gay when they were both kids. She also told trans fans in the audience to be themselves because a hottie is always motherfucking hottie and that’s the kind of energy I’m taking into the rest of my June.

And speaking of Meg’s LA Pride performance, this?? I mean just!! JUST!!!

They call me Deaf Hottie for a reason 🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 @theestallion pic.twitter.com/0A58wESzGL — Deaf Hottie🧏🏾‍♀️🥵 (@bluejay19xx) June 11, 2023

Absolutely adored this one: The Fight for Queer Nightlife in an Era of Political Violence

OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock, Tziarra King Use Visibility as Couple to ‘Stand up’ for LGBTQ+ Community

Why Conservatives Are Losing Their Minds Over Biden’s Pride Flag — and Ignoring Pro-DeSantis Neo-Nazis. “Some on the political right see only authoritarian goals in the power of the state.”

Pride Flags Vandalized at Stonewall National Monument

OK LETS HAVE SOME GOOD F*CKING NEWS OKAYYY!??? From Autostraddle writer Stef Rubino (and yes I already got on in pink! Don’t miss your opportunity before they’re gone!)

Hey freaks! Some friends of mine & I created a sick shirt, & we’re giving a portion of the proceeds to TransSocial, an org in South Florida working to support trans & non-binary people here. Consider pre-ordering 1 or just share this to help us out! Pre-order below & in my bio! pic.twitter.com/EhjCqm4otw — stef rubino (@ancillarytext) June 12, 2023

No seriously, these shirts are so cute and this graphic is dope and I love supporting TransSocial. Here’s where you can pre-order yours.

Saw This, Thought of You

Sing it! The Truth Is, Many Americans Just Don’t Want Black People to Get Ahead

“How typical, how American, to focus our collective klieg lights on the infectious, feel-good parts of Tina Turner’s story while turning away from the dark circumstances that haunted her.” Yes I know it’s been three weeks since Tina Turner’s passing, but this writing by Soraya McDonald on not only Ms. Tina, but the ways we’ve grieved her as a country, is exquisite and you should absolutely read it: America Loved Tina Turner. But It Wasn’t Good to Her.

I appreciated this writer’s strike update! How Are Black Women Writers Surviving The WGA Strike? Together by Alanna Bennett for Refinery29.

Political Snacks

Not gonna lie — this one kinda messed with me a bit: The Pandemic’s Gun Surge Offers a Frightening Glimpse of the Future

Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Documents Case, up to the minute updates.

And One More Thing

Yesterday was the 7th anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

Stanley Almodovar III

Amanda L. Alvear

Oscar A. Aracena Montero

Rodolfo Ayala Ayala

Alejandro Barrios Martinez

Martin Benitez Torres

Antonio Davon Brown

Darryl Roman Burt Il

Jonathan A. Camuy Vega

Angel L. Candelario-Padro

Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández

Tuan Chavez Martinez

Luis Daniel Conde

Cory James Connell

Tevin Eugene Crosby

Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez

Deonka Deidra Drayton

Mercedez Marisol Flores

Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz

Juan Ramon Guerrero

Paul Terrell Henry

Frank Hernandez

Miguel Angel Honorato

Javier Jorge Reyes

Jason Benjamin Josaphat

Eddie Jamoldroy Justice

Anthony Luis Laureano Disla

Christopher Andrew Leinonen

Brenda Marquez McCoo

Jean Carlos Mendez Perez

Akyra Monet Murray

Kimberly Jean Morris

Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez

Luis Omar Ocasio Capo

Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez

Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera

Joel Rayon Paniagua

Enrique L. Rios Jr.

You are with us today. Tomorrow. And always. 🕯