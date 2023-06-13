As someone who is in a Writer4Writer lesbian relationship, I know all too well that there comes a day when you must take things to the next level with your partner…….by writing a screenplay together. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, who got engaged in fall 2021, are doing exactly that! The lovebirds are collaborating on a film project! I’ve decided this is gay third base! First base, according to Autostraddle’s Nico Hall, is obviously coming over to “watch a movie” and staying Friday through Monday morning. I am now accepting suggestions for what second base should be.

KStew casually revealed the news in a rollercoaster of a conversation with Rachel Sennott — of Bottoms and Shiva Baby — for Interview, and Variety was quick to zoom in on the juicy tidbit. Stewart reveals to Rachel early in the interview that she “split a small edible with my girlfriend” right beforehand, so it feels very right when she eventually shares that she’s working on a screenplay for a “stoner girl comedy” with Meyer. “Me and Dylan are writing a movie,” she says. “It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really fucking stupid. I think you’ll like it.”

Stewart and Meyer are working with a producer who is one of their best friends for the movie, which is why she brings it up in the first place. Stewart talks to Sennott about how cool it is that Sennott is best friends with her Bottoms and Shiva Baby collaborator, the bisexual filmmaker Emma Seligman.

The two also chat extensively about Bottoms, which apparently Stewart didn’t get a chance to see ahead of time because she couldn’t get two different apps to work (something tells me Stewart is extremely qualified to write a “stoner girls comedy” from the cadence and tenor of this interview alone). Sennott describes the upcoming queerleader film thusly:

“Because it’s basically about these two girls, me and my friend Ayo [Edebiri], and a rumor starts that we went to juvie over the summer, so we lean into it. We start this female fight club so that we can fuck the cheerleaders in the group. It’s sort of starting this fake female empowerment thing and our characters are benefiting from it, which is something that people do in real life.”

Stewart promptly responds: “Baby Tár.”

As a reminder, Kristen Stewart is set to make her feature directorial debut with her film adaptation of The Chronology of Water, based on the memoir by bisexual author Lidia Yuknavitch. Imogen Poots has been cast as the lead. Stewart also recently directed the Boygenius short film “The Film.” I can’t wait to hear more about this stoner girl comedy she’s cooking up with her love! More zany gay comedies, please!