At midnight, as the clock ticked over into the final morning of March 2023, Boygenius — the music supergroup comprising Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker — arrived not just with a new album, the record, but also a surprise 14-minute short film in three parts, called “The Film” and directed by queer icon Kristen Stewart.

The film, an interconnected dreamscape connecting the first three singles released from the record — “$20”, “Emily I’m Sorry”, and “True Blue” — opens with Lucy Dacus humming a few bars of a melody in the shadows of an unknowable place before we open at Julien Baker startling awake wearing a hi-vis vest in a race car bed, desperately looking for equilibrium as a cigarette-clad mother figure shovels food into her mouth in the faded kitchen of a memory brought back to life.

Baker leaves the house grasping for center, stumbling out into the driveway as the lyrics foretell her reactions. “How long’s the Chevy been on cinder blocks” Baker ponders in song as she walks out to find a younger version of Lucy Dacus sliding out from under a car on a mechanics dolly, paired with a conjured memory of the younger variant of Phoebe Bridgers hiding in a hood looking forlorn and troublesome.

The scenes here fade in and out of reality — the real-life trio of Boygenius appear in some flashes and not in others — layered with the veneer of a memory tinted in VHS overtones as Baker and the younger facades of her band members work on making the car work once more. Every gearhead lesbian dream becomes reality as Baker drags a work light out of a work shed, grabs tools and a handkerchief to illuminate the problem as she and her memories make short work of long problems in the car’s engines. As the young vision of Bridgers breathes fire into the air at the onset of the urgent crescendo finishing “$20”, the adult and real Dacus and Bridgers are here, too, in the car, stacking the detritus of the memory of a life the trio and their younger selves are escaping on the front yard. Smoke billows from the lawn as Dacus gets the car moving, as the younger version of Bridgers is carried to the backseat of an escaping car, as the memory of the cigarette-clutching mother runs after the fleeing group, as the three members of Boygenius cut their hands on eager blades and join those hands in blood and unity.

And then Dacus is humming a melody once more in moody limbo before we pull out and into a new memory, this time with Bridgers and “Emily I’m Sorry”, where Bridgers stands in a white t-shirt and boxer shorts fearlessly in the midst of an empty monster truck rally. The camera pulls in and out on Bridgers’ face as cars jump over a stack of auto bodies behind her. The only other movement in the room is the visible breath of Bridgers words as she shudders and rubs her arms for warmth before the cars stop. Dacus and Baker come out to meet her in the center of this otherwise barren space where she finds a match and holds it carefully in front of her face. Baker lights the match for her, wearing her hi-vis vest, Dacus in the same blue-stained clothes from the previous vignette, and the three stand there, a silent vanguard, while the match moves from her hand to the stack of vehicular corpses and once more catches fire to usher in the end of a memory.

The final video brings Dacus and “True Blue” into focus, as Dacus moves through an empty house, stopping and staring into the void of a white and lifeless room before she tosses out what no longer serves her, bringing in items of such brilliant and contrasting blue and a can of paint to paint the walls the same shade. As Dacus sings “it feels good to be known so well,” she is joined here once more by Bridgers and Baker, in the outfits they have become known for throughout these three vignettes making up the lesbian cinematic universe laid out in Stewart’s vision.

The three paint the wall together as one, explaining the origin of the blue paint on Dacus’ clothes throughout the previous two stories. Then, there’s the arrival of the moment that is a wish fulfillment for lesbians from sea to shining sea as the three members of Boygenius share tender and passionate kisses with each other, true and abiding affection for one another made real and immediate. And then the three are out on the front porch as dusk settles onto our last vision of the three in this space before we pull out of the scene and the memories and arrive at a final look at the trio in bed together, holding one another close and tight and with great love. They share a last glance and a smile as we leave them, carried by bird songs and the ambient noise of waking to any given morning into the credits.

For Boygenius-heads, there is something for everyone to lose their mind to here. From Julien Baker in hi-vis leading the charge on restoring an old car back to perfect movement; to the monster truck Phoebe Bridgers mashup you never knew you wanted; to Lucy Dacus’s house painting makeout party. Come all ye gathered queers and lesbians of the land and rejoice, for tonight we feast in ways never imagined possible.

Stewart’s directorial vision shines throughout the “The Film.” Its 14-minute runtime feels like a journey through old photo books and memories, expertly cutting footage that looks like resurfaced VHS tapes together with a more modern flair. It’s clear Stewart has the right eye for the story Boygenius is keen to tell here, weaving mood and mystery together to create an ethereal lesbian dreamscape for the ages.

It is a perfect companion to the newly released the record, a collection of songs that thread the three songwriters into each other’s lives by way of the stories they craft and the worlds they create within them. Given life here by creating memories that each shares with the other, loving and tender and so vividly alive like so many dreams we are left to wonder to the reality of. Maybe nothing is real but the memories we create to hold onto, and maybe nothing is more vivid and alive than the people who hold us the closest in their love. The three members of Boygenius are real and alive in that love for each other each of them carries. In these three stories that make up Boygenius’ “The Film”, we see perfectly the ways in which Baker, Dacus, and Bridgers lift and create life for all three to share.