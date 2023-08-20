The final week of Riverdale is upon us, and I am not emotionally prepared!!!! So I’m coping the only way I know how, which is to revisit some of the wildest, weirdest, and WTF-iest (complimentary) storylines the show has given us through the past seven seasons. All week, I’ll be serving up some retrospective Riverdale content as I look back on the show that taught me how to embrace the absurdity of life.

First up: this chaotic quiz! Be warned that spoilers abound for the entirety of Riverdale, including season seven, which ends THIS WEDNESDAY. I mayhaps (as Cheryl Blossom would say) had a little too much fun coming up with fake storylines and details for Riverdale. I hope you have as much fun taking the quiz as I had making it!!