The final week of Riverdale is upon us, and I am not emotionally prepared!!!! So I’m coping the only way I know how, which is to revisit some of the wildest, weirdest, and WTF-iest (complimentary) storylines the show has given us through the past seven seasons. All week, I’ll be serving up some retrospective Riverdale content as I look back on the show that taught me how to embrace the absurdity of life.
First up: this chaotic quiz! Be warned that spoilers abound for the entirety of Riverdale, including season seven, which ends THIS WEDNESDAY. I mayhaps (as Cheryl Blossom would say) had a little too much fun coming up with fake storylines and details for Riverdale. I hope you have as much fun taking the quiz as I had making it!!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 623 articles for us.
140! i’ve never seen riverdale but should i?