boygenius Joins MUNA to Play “Silk Chiffon” at Coachella and Dance Close in a Gay Way

I woke up this morning and like many of you who perhaps share my worst habits, the first thing I did, before even putting on my glasses, was scroll my timelines. Supposedly it’s bad for both my eye health and my mental health. But hahahaha the joke’s on those people with healthy internet-use boundaries because they didn’t have the pure, hot, adrenaline jolt of seeing boygenius joining MUNA onstage at Coachella to perform “Silk Chiffon” with very little clothes on.

So I win.

If you know me, it probably won’t surprise you that I’m not what we might call the biggest pop rock fan (I’m not even sure if boygenius or MUNA qualify as “pop” or “rock” to be very honest — it’s all loud guitar, jump up and down, music to me! But you do you!).

This is how I emphatically know this video is a big deal because even eye had to double take!! Even eye had to text our Managing Editor Kayla at 8:30am and ask, “now wait hold on now…” because I know homosexual activities when I see it. And this shit is gay.

MUNA apparently also closed their Coachella set with boygenius last weekend as well, performing “Silk Chiffon” with Phoebe Bridgers (who is featured on the original track and But I’m a Cheerleader inspired music video), Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. You can watch the official, high-definition footage of that performance, provided by Coachella.

The biggest difference is that yesterday, as previously mentioned, everyone had on less clothes. Which makes it a better performance, even with the shakier camera work and blurry shots. Hey! I don’t make the rules.

(And speaking of other gay Coachella happenings, Becky G gave Natti Natasha a lil besito onstage last weekend and apparently I missed it, so I’m letting you know now. A quick google search doesn’t tell me if either Becky or Natti are queer? And I feel like Becky G being some kinda gay would be big news, but still always happy to see Latinas supporting each other. Gals being Pals!)

Ok. Back to MUNA x boygenius. I hope you make time to sing “Silk Chiffon” at the top of your lungs this Sunday. Because it’s Springtime and it’s perfect and you deserve it.