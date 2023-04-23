Quiz: Which Early ’00s Movie Made You Gay?

It’s true that many of us became gay from watching gay movies, but it is also true that many of us became gay from watching movies that were ostensibly not gay, but felt gay in such a way that they, in turn, made us gay. This phenomenon was especially present in the 90s, as covered in Which ’90s Movie Made You Gay? , but anthropologists agreed that it continued, in limited amounts, through the early 2000s. Which brings us to this very important quiz:

