WNBA Star Kahleah Copper’s Engaged To Swedish National Team Member Binta Drammeh, Look at That Love!!

Three-time WNBA All-Star, 2022 Finals MVP, style icon, and all around superstar Kahleah Copper is engaged to Swedish Nation member Binta Daisy Drammeh! And look at that melanin!! Look at those bronze tones!!!

Noted WNBA commenter and founder of the sports media production company HighlightHER Ari Ivory said it best in the comments of the post, “it should be a crime to be this fine together” (extremely facts!). I personally wanted to scream “BARBIE” when I saw the photos but I somehow restrained myself, you are welcome and don’t say Santa is the only one to give you presents this holigay season.

Other WNBA stars such as Los Angeles Sparks’ Zia Cooke, reigning Las Vegas Aces’ Alicia Clark, and Copper’s Chicago Sky teammate Emma Meesseman all shared love on the post as well. With Jackie Young (also of the Aces, and Copper’s teammate on Team USA) hilariously snitch-tagging on Kahleah to their mutual friend Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, saying “you know we been waiting 😂.“

It’s very cute to see Kahleah Copper, a player known for having ice in her veins when the game’s on the line, the person who you always want to have the ball in her hand for the last basket, admit that she was stressed out. But love that does that to a person! (Or so I’ve been told! I still maybe personally believe that Love Is a Lie but only for myself, never for Kahleah and Binta!!)

Binta Drammeh is a regular in the Euro circuit. In the past, Copper played with the Barcelona team, I’m imagining that’s how the two players first met though it’s unconfirmed. Born in Skaggetorp, Drammeh is a forward with the Swedish National Team. And y’all I just love seeing diasporic Black love??? It’s giving Love and Basketball with a passport?? I’m smiling from ear-to-ear.

On behalf of everyone at Autostraddle, congratulations to Kahleah Copper and Binta on your engagement! I’m wishing y’all a lifetime of happiness and shea butter or coconut oil (whatever is your preference) to keep that melanin gleaming bright.