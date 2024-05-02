How To Get Mutual Aid and Bail Funds into the Hands of Student Protestors Now

Photography: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images and Alex Kent/Getty Images // Art: Autostraddle

Yesterday, when the Autostraddle editors got together to discuss what kind of coverage we would be able to do to be of service to our community in this time of hurt, of protest, of bravery, as it relates to the ongoing student protests and encampments against the genocide in Gaza and in support to a free Palestine, we decided on a few things.

First, we knew that we wanted to center the voices of students and honor the student journalists who have been covering the police brutality that met far too many of these activists across college campuses in this country. We wanted to pay students for their work as young professionals and not just treat them as free sources (we have some of that in the works). We wanted more thoughtful pieces, like the kinds of pieces about Palestine that we have already been publishing, because we didn’t want to move the narrative away from where all of our eyes need to ultimately be trained (we have more of that coming as well). But in the meantime, we also wanted to do something actionable, at a time in which so many of us feel full of dread about how to best help verses make anything worse, and what comes next. We decided to create a list of all the encampments that we could find, along with their associated social media accounts, supply request lists, mutual aids, and bail funds.

I took on the task of collecting lists of schools with protests and encampments, so that we could begin our research. At first, I found roughly 30. Then 40. Then 63. And by last night, roughly eight hours from when I started, I found a list of over 120 encampments going on across college campuses in the United States. It’s heart bursting. It’s also too many to research every supply request or bail fund and have this published in a time that would be useful. It’s many to even list out, and they are changing every day (some of these needs are changing hourly!). And so, this is where I am coming to you.

According to AP News, more than 2,000 people have been arrested during pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the United States. So many of us have watched as police have rolled into campus with military grade riot gear, called by administrators onto their own students — students whose tuition pays their salaries. The past 10 days, the past seven months, have been a brutal reminder that the United States is a project of brute force and empire making, it would rather turn on its own citizens, on its own kids, then say as much as “Ceasefire Now.”

I’ll admit that I am new to this, writing about the necessity of a free Palestine. Not because it’s new in my heart, but because I worry about saying the wrong things. But we’re so far past that now. Here is a list of over 60 protests and encampments to start, cross-referenced across as many sources as I could. And then, here is a list over over 120 more.

Today’s list of universities pic.twitter.com/R9xZLBfdsI — Sandeep Bakshi (@sandeepbak) May 1, 2024

What follows below is a living document, it is purposefully incomplete because the work is not done.Here is your task:

Look for a protest or encampment that is near you

Give to their supply list if you are able, give to their bail fund if you are able

Come back here and share links as you find them, so that we can keep track of where to help.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.And please, feel free to share your own resources in the comments. I will update this list accordingly.

Arizona

Arizona State University — Tempe, AZ

instagram

University of Arizona — Tuscon, AZ

instagram



California

California State Polytechnic University Humboldt — Arcata, CA

Humboldt for Palestine Instagram

Bay Area SJP Instagram

Occidental College – Los Angeles, CA

instagram

Pomona College — Claremont, CA

instagram

Stanford University — Stanford, CA

instagram

University of California at Berkeley — Berkley, CA

BFP Instagram

Berkeley Law for Palestine instagram

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — Los Angeles, CA

Supply Requests

Twitter

Instagram

University of Southern California (USC) — Los Angeles, CA

instagram

Colorado

Auraria Campus — Denver, CO

instagram

Community College of Denver – Denver, CO

Connecticut

University of Connecticut — Storrs, CT

instagram

Yale University — New Haven, CT

instagram

Wesleyan University — Middletown, CT

instagram

Florida

Florida International University — Miami, FL

instagram

Florida State University — Tallahassee, FL

University of Florida — Gainesville, FL

instagram

University of South Florida — Hillsborough County, FL

instagram

Georgia

Emory University — Atlanta GA

instagram

University of Georgia — Athens, GA

facebook

Illinois

Northwestern University — Evanston, IL

Instagram

GoFundMe

People’s Resolution

Hot Food Donations Form



University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign — Champaign, IL

Instagram

Indiana

Indiana University – Indianapolis, IN

instagram

Purdue University — West Lafayette, IN & Indianapolis, IN

instagram

Kansas

University of Kansas — Lawrence, KS

instagram

Louisiana

Tulane University — New Orleans, LA

instagram

Maryland

University of Maryland — College Park, MD

instagram

Massachusetts

Emerson College — Boston, MA

Instagram

Harvard University — Cambridge, MA

Instagram

Northeastern University — Boston, MA

instagram

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — Cambridge, MA

instagram

Tufts University — Medford, MA

instagram



Williams College — Williamstown, MA

instagram

Michigan

University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, MI

Instagram

Give Butter

Minnesota

University of Minnesota — Minneapolis, MN

instagram

Missouri

Washington University St. Louis — St. Louis, MO

instagram

Nevada

University of Nevada — Las Vegas, NV

New Jersey

Princeton University — Princeton, NJ

instagram

New Mexico

University of New Mexico — Albuquerque, NM

instagram

New York

City University of New York — New York, NY

instagram

Columbia University — New York, NY

instagram

Cornell University — Tompkins County, NY

instagram

Fashion Institute of Technology — New York, NY

instagram

New School — New York, NY

Instagram

New York University (NYU) — New York, NY

SJP instagram

PSU Instagram

Supplies Call

Ceasefire Petition

University of Rochester — Rochester, NY

instagram

North Carolina

North Carolina State University – Raleigh, NC

instagram

petition

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) — Chapel Hill, NC

instagram

Ohio

Case Western Reserve University — Cleveland, OH

instagram

Miami University Ohio — Oxford, OH

instagram

Oberlin College — Oberlin, OH

instagram

Ohio State University — Columbus, OH

instagram

Oregon

Portland State University — Portland, OR

instagram

Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr – Bryn Mawr, PA

instagram

Swarthmore College — Swarthmore, PA

instagram

Temple University — Philadelphia, PA

instagram

University of Pennsylvania (Penn) — Philadelphia, PA

Penn Against the Occupation Instagram (currently deactivated)

Penn’s Faculty For Justice in Palestine Instagram



University of Pittsburgh — Pittsburg, PA

instagram

Rhode Island

Brown University — Providence, RI

instagram

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University — Nashville, TN

instagram

Texas

Rice University — Houston, TX

instagram

Texas A&M — College Station, TX

instagram

University of Texas at Austin — Austin, TX

instagram

University of Texas at Dallas — Richardson, TX

instagram

University of Texas at San Antonio — San Antonio, TX

instagram

Utah

University of Utah – Salt lake City, UT

Vermont

Middlebury College — Middlebury, VT

instagram

Virginia

University of Mary Washington — Fredericksburg, VA

instagram

Virginia Commonwealth University — Richmond VA

instagram

Virginia Tech — Blacksburg, VA

instagram

Washington

University of Puget Sound — Tacoma, WA

Washington DC

American University — DC

instragram

Howard University – DC

instagram

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin, Madison — Madison, WI

instagram