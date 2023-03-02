I should not be so excited to tell you there is an out lesbian couple in a Marvel book right now. It is 2023, and while reading comic books, I saw a cute lesbian couple kiss and thought “this is huge.” I was left with the afterbite of a stinging question: Why does this feel important still?

First, the goods. The kiss. It happened in the first issue of new series Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain, written by Tini Howard as an extension of important lesbian soil tilled on the pages of her excellent Excalibur and Knights of X series. Betsy Braddock, the former Psylocke and now Captain Britain, has allowed her love of Rachel Summers, with new codename Askani, to blossom to its fullest potential. Their first kiss was at the culmination of the Knights of X storyline where — in a very tender and very gay moment — the two floated into the air surrounded by butterflies and fire and allowed their love to come to the surface. Legions of longtime X readers whose voices have long gone hoarse from yelling KISS were let free.

I read that book on my iPad lying on the couch at the tail end of 2022, and I was so thrilled to see something I had forgotten felt rare and thrilling to me: queer women being allowed to show their loving affection the same as anyone else.

I grew up with romance as an integral part of superhero books. Yes, I know this column leans toward the Marvel side of mainstream comics, and that is because these were the books important to me as a young kid, the books that raised me and taught me about the world beyond my own, the books that gave me pages stained with ink to lose myself in and imagine I could be anyone else in any number of other cities and places. The fantasy that somewhere out there was a different place where you can be someone new.

Spider-Man, my longtime favorite, has a long and storied love life. His defining moments orbit the women in his life, aside from the brief moment where his uncle died and he decided to not commit to a life of amateur wrestling and instead use his great power with great responsibility. First love with Gwen Stacy, killed when thrown off a bridge by the villainous Green Goblin. Messy love affair with Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, whom he loves despite disagreeing with her whole professional burglar vibe. Longtime on-again-off-again love Mary Jane Watson, who was his wife when I started reading superhero comics and who has more than once stitched up his costume in between acting gigs on day-time soap operas.

These women defined Spider-Man, his determination to never lose someone like he lost Gwen Stacy, his constant battle between a happy life with his love Mary Jane, his occasional dalliances back into a love affair with his somewhat messy ex Black Cat who is also friends with his other somewhat messy ex Mary Jane Watson. Honestly, they have been stealing from lesbian culture long before we were allowed to exist on the page.

But I never grew up seeing women allowed to let their affections be known, not to each other and not to the reader. X-Men villains Destiny and Mystique are a married lesbian couple now, but in the 90s were always victims of the Just Friends industrial complex like your homophobic aunt inviting your girlfriend to family dinner.

Despite all the subtext, and trust me my loves there is so much subtext there, it was and continues to be rare to see queer women on the page. So watching Betsy and Rachel kiss and embrace and, in the first issue of Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1, reading Rachel chide Betsy for saying “we’re dating” to the dyke she U-Hauled with as soon as the moment presented itself felt monumental.

And it shouldn’t. This should feel old hat. We should have been long past this, and I am here for it all the same, and I hope this romance leads the way for other queers in the X-Men canon, the gayest of the Marvel properties, to kiss and love and break up and have it all be so humdrum.

This all being said, I was so happy to read this book, which is excellent, and I highly recommend reading it if superhero stuff is your bag. Go to your local shop, add it to your pull-list. Show some love to a book that puts a pair of queer women at the front, and we can demand more. We deserve more. We deserve for queer women to feel lived in within these multiverses, not background characters and snide jokes but living and breathing active parts of a long built world.

We deserve boring lesbians, too.

Every week, I’m going to end with a little wrap-up of comics and comic-related bric-a-brac that I’ve been digging lately. There’s no homework or anything here, just some stuff I’ve been digging that you might too.

Niko’s Pull List

Amazing Spider-Man #20

I talked about Spider-Man above, and to be honest I stopped reading him in recent years because it just kind of all started to feel a bit lifeless. But his romance with Mary Jane is off again, and he is dating the Black Cat who was one of my first “oh no I want to be her don’t I” awakenings, and I am here to tell you I also demand we get a proper book about Felicia Hardy where we get to explore the fact that this woman is queer in ways that we have yet to discover and she is wasted potential in a Spider Man book. Marvel, call me, let me write a lesbian Black Cat book.

Saga #62

I am also still reading Saga, and people keep asking me about it, and yes I agree this book has a problem with pacing and an overuse of cliffhangers. And also, I cannot help but love it despite everything I find flawed within it. Petrichor is still here but is kind of vaguely defined, and I just wish she had a reason to be here because she could be a great character and I hate how sidelined she got. Yes I know I complained about her introduction, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like her — I am complicated and messy too dammit. Someday we will get a prestige TV version of this book, and I am here for it.