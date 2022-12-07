FYP: Guess What? I’m In Charge Of Your Love Story Now

By

Happy Wednesday snickerdoodles!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@prettynaasty

They can wait 10 minutes😭 #fypシ

♬ sonido original – Dante Caro

This seems accurate

@ps.kayla

just saying

♬ 6000 Degrees (AH HA) – $hyfromdatre

As you should

@urfairytopmother

I can’t take myself serious man 😂😂😂 #fyp

♬ original sound – BrickYardBoy_81

I—

@__callmejo___

Sorry 💀 #enby #theyhe #transnonbinary #lgbtqiaplus #lgbtqia

♬ original sound – me personally….

Correct.

@glamduchandmi

i know she be tired of me lmao 🤷🏽‍♀️#fypシ #glamduchandmi #lgbtq #foryou #pov #blacktiktok #funny #kidding #bugaboo#myperson

♬ original sound – 🇹🇷

If this is you I’d love to interview you asap

@stars7unna

i promise y’all gon be sick of me 😭 #wifemeupalready #meandmrswronggetalongsogood #itbetterbeunderthetreethischristmas

♬ original sound – Wokk

Just TRY to shut me up and see what happens

@rae.hughes20

still waiting to be experience my first love #lgbtq #wlw #queer #love #relatable

♬ wash – EX7STENCE™

I gotchu!!!!!

@simplyt._

I said what i said

♬ clodafilms on tt made this audio – luz

I too would be a mum of several by now

@mamadee_

Locked in 🔐 #fyp #fems #lgbt #couplegoals #lesbian #christmas #christmasphotoshoot #gaytiktok #couplesontiktok #foryou #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – Savage.Editzz

TIS THE SEASON SO LET ME SEE ‘EM!!!!

@svspamaccount

Tbh I ain’t throwing no phone tho imma turn the volume down, move the screen and keep watching #lgbtq🌈 #femsoftiktok🌈 #lesbianoftiktok🌈 #wlwtiktok #studsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Marky V

Pop in those AirPods and title the screen folks

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 220 articles for us.

