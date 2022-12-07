FYP: Guess What? I’m In Charge Of Your Love Story Now

Happy Wednesday snickerdoodles!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@prettynaasty
They can wait 10 minutes😭 #fypシ
This seems accurate
@ps.kayla
just saying
As you should
@urfairytopmother
I can’t take myself serious man 😂😂😂 #fyp
I—
@__callmejo___
Sorry 💀 #enby #theyhe #transnonbinary #lgbtqiaplus #lgbtqia
Correct.
@glamduchandmi
i know she be tired of me lmao 🤷🏽♀️#fypシ #glamduchandmi #lgbtq #foryou #pov #blacktiktok #funny #kidding #bugaboo#myperson
If this is you I’d love to interview you asap
@stars7unna
i promise y’all gon be sick of me 😭 #wifemeupalready #meandmrswronggetalongsogood #itbetterbeunderthetreethischristmas
Just TRY to shut me up and see what happens
@rae.hughes20
still waiting to be experience my first love #lgbtq #wlw #queer #love #relatable
I gotchu!!!!!
@simplyt._
I said what i said
I too would be a mum of several by now
@mamadee_
Locked in 🔐 #fyp #fems #lgbt #couplegoals #lesbian #christmas #christmasphotoshoot #gaytiktok #couplesontiktok #foryou #lgbt🌈
TIS THE SEASON SO LET ME SEE ‘EM!!!!
@svspamaccount
Tbh I ain’t throwing no phone tho imma turn the volume down, move the screen and keep watching #lgbtq🌈 #femsoftiktok🌈 #lesbianoftiktok🌈 #wlwtiktok #studsoftiktok
Pop in those AirPods and title the screen folks
Are promise rings still a Christian thing or is everyone doing them now?