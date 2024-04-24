Mini Crossword Is Coincidentally Also a Scorpio Rising

Add spring water.
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Kate Hawkins is a city-loving Californian currently residing in New Hampshire with her wife and toddler, where she's currently enjoying sports that require unwieldy pieces of equipment (kayaking! biking! cross country skiing!) and grilling lots of corn. She's stoked to be writing puzzles for Autostraddle and hopes you enjoy solving these gay puzzles!
Kate has written 46 articles for us.