No Filter: Let’s Hear it for Chappell Roan’s Coachella Looks

photo of Chappell Roan by Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I tell you about the goings on and such of the famous queers of Instagram! Fun, no?

Niecy really said “copy paste” w/r/t her daughters, huh? It’s giving punnet square!

Reneé’s comment I—

Golda was always meant to be a Queen as far as EYE am concerned!

Madam your set took the very breath from me, of course Coachella loves you!

Yes this is motivating or whatever, but honestly I was distracted by her pristine hair!

Quarterly King Princess photo dump has arrived!

The white borders on those first two images begs me to ask: Where are famous people getting their images, and why are they always lightly janky?

I do not know why I find this image so funny, but I do! I think babies on ice is funny, generally?

Ohooo Katy’s blazer might be an intrusive thought for the REST of my day!! I must have it! Gimme!

Easily my fave Coachella look from Chappell, it’s so stunning!!

