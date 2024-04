240 Weed Edible Recipes Because F*ck It, Let’s Get High

Weed edible recipes: who doesn’t need more of them? This week’s food list is dedicated entirely to the best edible recipes for you to get your cannabis cooking on.

11:26 PM EST, 4/19 PM. Carmen and Rachel talk via Slack about the 4/20 food list.

carmenrios: i am v sad it won’t be 420 recipes but

carmenrios: literally this is just it this is the peak

carmenrios: i have seen seven of every weed edible recipe on earth

carmenrios: i have found the ugliest and most beautiful storage places for weed information online

carmenrios: i have been to marijuana world and back

carmenrios: and it makes me want to cook some cannabis tea biscuits

rachel: this is basically a raw personal essay

rachel: is what i’m hearing you say

carmenrios: i am going to put this in the intro to this post

rachel: yes good this is a good plan

carmenrios: just this conversation

carmenrios: so everyone understands the things underscoring this post

carmenrios: the hopes and dreams

carmenrios: the 100×100 images that make up theweedblog.com

rachel: how deep it made you dig inside yourself

rachel: when you run through the 6 this weed post is what’s gonna be weighing on you

this post was originally written on April 20, 2015 by carmen rios, and has been updated in April 2024 by riese to replace broken links.

The Basics For Cooking With Marijuana

A staple of most edible recipes.

Another important ingredient for many of the best edible recipes.

Another cannabis recipe staple.

A lot of weed recipes call for this!

More Weed Recipe Basics:

Breakfast Weed Recipes

More Marijuana Breakfast Ideas:

Weed Soups, Salads, and Sandwiches

More Marijuana Soups, Salads and Sandwiches:

Dips, Spreads, and Dressings

Cannabis Dips

More Cannabis Dips:

Snacks With Weed Recipes

More Weed Snack Recipes:

Sides & Appetizers Weed Edible Recipes

More sides to try:

Main Weed Entrees – Vegetarian

More Vegetarian Main Dishes:

Main Dishes With Weed – Seafood

More Seafood Dishes:

Main Dishes With Weed – Meat

More Meaty Mains:

Sauces and Gravies

More Cannabis Sauces:

Marijuana Drinks

More Drink Recipes:

169. Gold Snowboarder Smoothie: Chocolate, banana, peanut butter and blueberries!

Dessert Edible Recipes

More Edible Weed Dessert Recipes:

188. Magic Cookie Bars

Well, that is a lot of edible recipes! Share your own favorites in the comments.