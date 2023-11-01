No Filter: Let’s See How the Queer Celebs Dressed for Halloween!

Hello and welcome back to No Filter: Halloween Edition! Let’s see how the famous queers of Instagram celebrated this most auspicious holiday!

Celebrating Halloween via one of the most slash fic-able relationships in modern theater history is, actually art!

And it’s cute with your daughter! The combination of the SAG costume rules + the 20th anniversary of Wicked (lol sob what do you mean twenty years??) brought so much Wicked content to my various timelines this week that yes, I am listening to the OBCR right now!

Another iconic celebrity past time is celebrating people remaking your own content as costumes!

Now this is just simply legends only material! One iconic blonde celebrating another!

The moon landing as Halloween costume?? Good stuff!

Yes, correct.

Okay “sexy Fuck, Marry, Kill” is…brill???

As usual, Janelle has opted for complete Halloween transformation.

I—

HOTTIEWEEN!

No one loves Halloween as much as Megan thee Stallion loves Halloween. This was just one of multiple costumes.

Does it count as a hard launch of a boo if their face is hidden just enough and they are not tagged? The people want to know!

Yes, I did chuckle at this but mostly my word Gillian looks radiant!

I mean…okay!

Two years! How time flies! Congrats to you both, I will love Rahne’s velvet tux until I die!

Okay, gag me!

🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸

