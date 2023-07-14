25 Incredible Nonbinary Actors To Watch

It’s Non-Binary Visibility Day which means there’s never been a better time to appreciate some non-binary people who are in fact particularly visible (and also on strike!) and doing incredible things. I have over 100 nonbinary actors in our database of LGBTQ+ actors, and I’m adding more and more every day. Every now and then we even are blessed with the opportunity to see a nonbinary actor in a nonbinary role! Who knows what the future could hold for us and them if the massively overpaid CEOs of major entertainment corporations could agree to fairly paying their writers and performers!

Bilal Baig, 28

Baig is the writer and star of the Max series Sort Of, winner of the 2022 Autostraddle TV Award for “Most Groundbreaking Representation.”

Emma Corrin, 28

After brief turns on Pennyworth and Grantchester, British actress Emma Corrin made it big playing a young Princess Diana in Season Four of The Crown. This August they’ll be starring as a “Gen Z amateur sleuth” in Murder at the End of the World on FX.

Ari Notartomaso, 22

After graduating from Penn State in 2020 with a degree in Musical Theater, Ari Notartomaso’s big break happened this very year when they played Cynthia in the now (crurelly de-platformed) Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Quintessa Swindell, 26

Best known around here for starring as Tabitha Foster in Netflix’s Trinkets, Quintessa Swindell also played Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone in 2022’s superhero movie Black Adam and the lesbian character Laila in Season Four of In Treatment.

Vico Ortiz, 32

Ortiz racked up a lot of indie films (like our beloved Misdirection!) and webseries as well as a series of guest spots on queer-inclusive shows like Transparent, The Fosters, Vida and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay before landing their breakout role as Jim in the HBO pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. They also have a memorable spot as Tova on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Alex Newell, 31

Newell made history in June for their role in “Shucked” as one of two nonbinary actors to win acting awards at the Tonys. But of course we all met them for the first time when they played Unique Adams in Glee and went on from there to appear as Mo in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Bella Ramsey, 19

This week, Bella Ramsey was nominated for Best Lead Actress for their performance as lesbian post-apocalyptic survivor Ellie Williams in Max’s hit video game adaptation The Last of Us. Previously, they were in Game of Thrones and starred in 2022’s historical comedy film Catherine Named Birdy.

Poppy Liu, 31

After their delightful screen-stealing role as Kiki in Hacks, Liu played Greta in Dead Ringers and Princess Iron Fan in American Born Chinese. You absolutely must see them as Grace in the second season of Apple TV’s The Afterparty, which debuts this month!

Liv Hewson, 28

Liv Hewson had major roles in Santa Clarita Diet and Dramaworld before entering our consciousnesses permanently by playing Van in Yellowjackets.

Emma D’arcy, 31

In addition to enjoying a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It, D’Arcy plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Max hit Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.

Cole Escola, 36

Escola’s a prolific voice actor (Big Mouth, Human Resources, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Tuca & Bertie), had a very memorable role in Search Party and was a cast member of At Home With Amy Sedaris. They’re also a writer and producer (Ziwe, Hacks, The Other Two), first landing on my radar through their Logo sketch comedy series Jeffery & Cole Casserole.

Sara Ramirez, 48

Ramirez began on Broadway and got officially famous starring as bisexual doctor Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy. Then they came out as bisexual and then they came out as non-binary and ever since have been playing more queer roles on our teevee screen, like policy advisor Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary and Comedy Concert Enthusiast Che Diaz on And Just Like That….

Jerrie Johnson, 29

Johnson currently plays lesbian character Tye in the Prime Video series Harlem. They also played a character named Tye in two episodes of Good Trouble.

ER Fightmaster, 32

My personal style icon ER Fightmaster won over the nation as Dr. Kai Bartley on Grey’s Anatomy, after winning over a different segment of the nation in Hulu’s Shrill. They’re a writer on Netflix’s queer-inclusive Survival of the Thickest, which debuted this week.

Celia Rose-Gooding, 23

Celia Rose Gooding’s big break was playing Frankie in the queer-inclusive rock musical “Jagged Little Pill,” earning a 2020 Tony Award nomination. They currently star as the young Nytota Uhura in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Jesse Leigh

They starred as Bobbie Yang in the Peacock series Rutherford Falls and Peter Dawson in the 2018 TV series Heathers. They’ll be making their feature film acting debut this year in the indie drama Ctrl Alt Del.

Mae Martin, 36

“Mae Martin is a singular voice in television right now,” wrote Kayla of Mae Martin’s win for Outstanding LGBTQ+ Director/Writer/Showrunner, “and while season one of Feel Good was already impressive, I just think season two is a near-perfect masterpiece.” Mae was a recurring character in the second season of The Flight Attendant, and this year debuted a comedy special on Netflix.

August had a regular role in Mary Kills People and a recurring spot in Season 3 of Pretty Hard Cases. But recently they made waves playing Melvin in the Oscar darling Women Talking.

Aya Furukawa, 24

After playing Claudia Kishi’s queer sister Janine in The Babysitter’s Club, Aya continued clubbing with The Midnight Club. They’ll also be in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

JayR Tinaco, 34

Speaking of The Fall of the House of Usher — Australian/Filipino actor JayR is also in that specific cast. They’re best known for playing Zayn in the Netflix series Another Life and Xyler in Space Force, as well as their supporting role in Swan Song (2021).

Brigette Lundy-Paine, 29

After rising up as queer character Casey Gardner in Atypical, Brigette is set to star in the upcoming A24 film I Saw the TV Glow with Amber Benson, now in post-production.

Misha Osherovich, 26

Misha starred in horror film Freaky (2020), horror series The Girl in the Woods and appears in the new Netflix series Survival of the Thickest.

Mason Alexander Park, 28

Park played Hedwig on the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and they currently appear as the emcee in the West End revival of Cabaret. They have a regular role on NBC’s Quantum Leap as Ian Wright and delivered acclaimed performances as Gren in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Desire in The Sandman.

Ser Anzoategui, 44

Ser first graced the queer collective consciousness playing Daysi Cantu in Hulu’s East Los High and really captured us forever as Eddy in Vida. This year, they appeared in Lopez vs Lopez, NCIS: Hawai’i and With Love.

Indya Moore

After an acclaimed turn as Angel on Pose, writer/director/model/producer Indya Moore has been doing a lot of voice acting, including voicing Alamzapam Davis in Nimona. You can also catch her in the hotly anticipated 2023 film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.