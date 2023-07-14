25 Incredible Nonbinary Actors To Watch

By

It’s Non-Binary Visibility Day which means there’s never been a better time to appreciate some non-binary people who are in fact particularly visible (and also on strike!) and doing incredible things. I have over 100 nonbinary actors in our database of LGBTQ+ actors, and I’m adding more and more every day. Every now and then we even are blessed with the opportunity to see a nonbinary actor in a nonbinary role! Who knows what the future could hold for us and them if the massively overpaid CEOs of major entertainment corporations could agree to fairly paying their writers and performers!

Bilal Baig, 28

Bilal Baig at The 2022 Gotham Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Baig is the writer and star of the Max series Sort Of, winner of the 2022 Autostraddle TV Award for “Most Groundbreaking Representation.”

Emma Corrin, 28

TODAY -- Pictured: Emma Corrin on Friday, October 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

After brief turns on Pennyworth and Grantchester, British actress Emma Corrin made it big playing a young Princess Diana in Season Four of The Crown. This August they’ll be starring as a “Gen Z amateur sleuth” in Murder at the End of the World on FX.

Ari Notartomaso, 22

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Ari Notartomaso attends Paramount +'s "Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies" FYC Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on May 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After graduating from Penn State in 2020 with a degree in Musical Theater, Ari Notartomaso’s big break happened this very year when they played Cynthia in the now (crurelly de-platformed) Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Quintessa Swindell, 26

London, United Kingdom - October 18, 2022: Quintessa Swindell attends the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square on October 18, 2022 in London, England.

Fred Duvall / Shutterstock

Best known around here for starring as Tabitha Foster in Netflix’s Trinkets, Quintessa Swindell also played Maxine Hunkel/Cyclone in 2022’s superhero movie Black Adam and the lesbian character Laila in Season Four of In Treatment.

Vico Ortiz, 32

Vico Ortiz at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Ortiz racked up a lot of indie films (like our beloved Misdirection!) and webseries as well as a series of guest spots on queer-inclusive shows like Transparent, The Fosters, Vida and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay before landing their breakout role as Jim in the HBO pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. They also have a memorable spot as Tova on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Alex Newell, 31

VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 07: Actor Alex Newell poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images)

Photo by Sergei Bachlakov via Getty Images

Newell made history in June for their role in “Shucked” as one of two nonbinary actors to win acting awards at the Tonys. But of course we all met them for the first time when they played Unique Adams in Glee and went on from there to appear as Mo in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Bella Ramsey, 19

LOS ANGELES - JAN 15: Bella Ramsey at 2023 Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Century City, CA

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

This week, Bella Ramsey was nominated for Best Lead Actress for their performance as lesbian post-apocalyptic survivor Ellie Williams in Max’s hit video game adaptation The Last of Us. Previously, they were in Game of Thrones and starred in 2022’s historical comedy film Catherine Named Birdy.

Poppy Liu, 31

poppy liu at the dead ringers premiere in a shiny light pink suit

After their delightful screen-stealing role as Kiki in Hacks, Liu played Greta in Dead Ringers and Princess Iron Fan in American Born Chinese. You absolutely must see them as Grace in the second season of Apple TV’s The Afterparty, which debuts this month!

Liv Hewson, 28

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Liv Hewson attends as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood at Musso & Frank on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Liv Hewson had major roles in Santa Clarita Diet and Dramaworld before entering our consciousnesses permanently by playing Van in Yellowjackets.

Emma D’arcy, 31

LOS ANGELES - JUL 22: Emma D'Arcy arrives for HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere on July 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA

DFree/Shutterstock

In addition to enjoying a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco in It, D’Arcy plays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Max hit Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon.

Cole Escola, 36

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Cole Escola attends the "Please Baby Please" premiere during 2022 NewFest at SVA Theater on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Escola’s a prolific voice actor (Big Mouth, Human Resources, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Tuca & Bertie), had a very memorable role in Search Party and was a cast member of At Home With Amy Sedaris. They’re also a writer and producer (Ziwe, Hacks, The Other Two), first landing on my radar through their Logo sketch comedy series Jeffery & Cole Casserole.

Sara Ramirez, 48

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Sara Ramirez attends the Golden Heart Awards 2021 benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ramirez began on Broadway and got officially famous starring as bisexual doctor Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy. Then they came out as bisexual and then they came out as non-binary and ever since have been playing more queer roles on our teevee screen, like policy advisor Kat Sandoval in Madam Secretary and Comedy Concert Enthusiast Che Diaz on And Just Like That….

Jerrie Johnson, 29

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Jerrie Johnson attends the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Johnson currently plays lesbian character Tye in the Prime Video series Harlem. They also played a character named Tye in two episodes of Good Trouble.

ER Fightmaster, 32

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: E.R. Fightmaster attends the "Grey's Anatomy" Wrap Celebration at Dream Hollywood on May 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

My personal style icon ER Fightmaster won over the nation as Dr. Kai Bartley on Grey’s Anatomy, after winning over a different segment of the nation in Hulu’s Shrill. They’re a writer on Netflix’s queer-inclusive Survival of the Thickest, which debuted this week.

Celia Rose-Gooding, 23

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Celia Rose Gooding attends Outright International's 27th Celebration of Courage Awards And Gala at Pier Sixty on June 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Celia Rose Gooding’s big break was playing Frankie in the queer-inclusive rock musical “Jagged Little Pill,” earning a 2020 Tony Award nomination. They currently star as the young Nytota Uhura in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Jesse Leigh

RUTHERFORD FALLS -- Rutherford Falls Season 2 Premiere Event at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles, Calif., June 8th, 2022 -- Pictured: Jesse Leigh -- (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Photo by: Randy Shropshire/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

They starred as Bobbie Yang in the Peacock series Rutherford Falls and Peter Dawson in the 2018 TV series Heathers. They’ll be making their feature film acting debut this year in the indie drama Ctrl Alt Del.

Mae Martin, 36

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Mae Martin attends the Royal Television Society Programme Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

“Mae Martin is a singular voice in television right now,” wrote Kayla of Mae Martin’s win for Outstanding LGBTQ+ Director/Writer/Showrunner, “and while season one of Feel Good was already impressive, I just think season two is a near-perfect masterpiece.” Mae was a recurring character in the second season of The Flight Attendant, and this year debuted a comedy special on Netflix.

August Winter

August Winter at the Los Angeles premiere of "Women Talking" held at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

August had a regular role in Mary Kills People and a recurring spot in Season 3 of Pretty Hard Cases. But recently they made waves playing Melvin in the Oscar darling Women Talking.

Aya Furukawa, 24

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Aya Furukawa attends Netfix's The Midnight Club interview during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

After playing Claudia Kishi’s queer sister Janine in The Babysitter’s Club, Aya continued clubbing with The Midnight Club. They’ll also be in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

JayR Tinaco, 34

Jayr in "Another Life"

Speaking of The Fall of the House of Usher — Australian/Filipino actor JayR is also in that specific cast. They’re best known for playing Zayn in the Netflix series Another Life and Xyler in Space Force, as well as their supporting role in Swan Song (2021).

Brigette Lundy-Paine, 29

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Brigette Lundy-Paine attends the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images)

Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

After rising up as queer character Casey Gardner in Atypical, Brigette is set to star in the upcoming A24 film I Saw the TV Glow with Amber Benson, now in post-production.

Misha Osherovich, 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Misha Osherovich attends 'Center Theatre Group presents the opening night performance of 'A Transparent Musical' at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Misha starred in horror film Freaky (2020), horror series The Girl in the Woods and appears in the new Netflix series Survival of the Thickest.

Mason Alexander Park, 28

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Mason Alexander Park attends the opening night performance of "A Little Night Music" at Pasadena Playhouse on April 30, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Park played Hedwig on the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and they currently appear as the emcee in the West End revival of Cabaret. They have a regular role on NBC’s Quantum Leap as Ian Wright and delivered acclaimed performances as Gren in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop and Desire in The Sandman.

Ser Anzoategui, 44

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Ser Anzoategui attends the 2023 Outfest Los Angeles' Opening Night Gala premiere of "Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe" at The Orpheum Theatre on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ser first graced the queer collective consciousness playing Daysi Cantu in Hulu’s East Los High and really captured us forever as Eddy in Vida. This year, they appeared in Lopez vs Lopez, NCIS: Hawai’i and With Love.

Indya Moore

Indya Moore in a red top on the red carpet of the politician

After an acclaimed turn as Angel on Pose, writer/director/model/producer Indya Moore has been doing a lot of voice acting, including voicing Alamzapam Davis in Nimona. You can also catch her in the hotly anticipated 2023 film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

