It’s still Pride and I still love you! (I’ll love you even when it’s not Pride, of course!) And here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix!

+ Last night’s Tony Awards were gay, of course; they always ware — but they’re usually super cis, super white gay. Last night, though, Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history by becoming the first nonbinary actors to win acting awards! CBS bleeped Michael Arden’s triumphant acceptance speech, but don’t worry, Michael Arden. And, of course, host Ariana DeBose absolutely crushed it while honoring the WGA strike, doing the whole shebang unscripted. Here’s a full list of winners.

+ Cher and Chaz Bono are producing a new horror film together.

+ New York Magazine’s Devery Jacobs’ profile is so very worth your time.

+ You know, I didn’t expect Elliot Page’s memoir to be so very… Lez Girls?

+ Samuel Lao chatted with Hayley Kiyoko over at Shondaland and it’s wonderful.

+ It was a huge gay weekend in the WNBA, which Natalie and I will have more on later, obviously, but both Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles had their jerseys retired in really moving ceremonies. Megan Rapinoe was there with Sue, and gave a speech about how much she loved her and how she’s arguably the most accomplished athlete of all time. (You can imagine how that’s going over in the men’s sports community, which makes it even better.)

+ Warrior Nun had to hide their queer storyline from Netflix, which is just so maddening I don’t even know what to say about it!

+ After I Kissed a Boy success, the BBC confirms lesbian spin-off, I Kissed a Girl. (I love that Yahoo! has this in the sports section.)

+ Stephanie Beatriz explains why she kept bisexual identity “hidden” for so long.

+ OL Reign’s Jess Fishlock, Tziarra King use visibility as couple to ‘stand up’ for LGBTQ+ community.

+ I can’t believe I forgot to tell you this last week: Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance got so married!