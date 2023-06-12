Sex Toys for Every Stage of Your Queer Summer Fling

This article was created in partnership with Eve’s Toys.

Pride month is upon us! If you’re looking for some no-strings-attached summer lovin’, this is your time to seize the gay. Summer flings are best when paired with the proper assortment of sex toys, and Eve’s Toys is here to help.

Eve’s Toys offers a collection of sex toys geared towards lesbian, bi, and queer lovers, and every product Eve’s Toys offers is backed by a 100% Satisfaction and Price Match Guarantee.

Are you ready to put yourself out there and live the hottest, queerest summer of your life? Here are five sex toys for each stage of your queer summer fling.

For the Meet-Cute Stage: The Slay #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator ($19.98 – 50% off of $39.95!)

The best summer romances start with a rom-com-worthy meet-cute: You reach for the same melons at the farmer’s market. You nearly run each other down at the roller rink. You’re introduced by your exes — who are now married to each other — and you’re compelled by your queer ancestors to live out the ultimate cliche. No matter how you first encounter your perfect match, you’ll probably feel a little fluttery, and the Slay #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator will help you ride the waves of uncertainty.

This USB-rechargeable, silicone toy isn’t just for clits — the scoop-shaped tip offers intense vibration for any erogenous zone that needs some extra attention. With ten different vibration modes and pulsation patterns, the Slay #Love Me Clitoral Stimulator will keep you pleased while you analyze your crush’s every word.

For the “Just Talking” Stage: The Shegasm Forbidden Apple ($39.98 – 50% off of $79.95!)

You’ve met the love of your life (or at least, of your June), but you don’t want to UHaul or even kiss just yet. You’ve reached the “just talking” stage — and you’re struggling to hold back your ardor.

Enter: The Shegasm Forbidden Apple, which conceals a clitoral stimulator at its core. This rechargeable silicone toy mimics the sensation of oral sex with three suction speeds, plus three vibration speeds for extra oomph. The Forbidden Apple is perfect for nipple play, too — just don’t forget to add some water-based lube to the opening for a stronger suction experience.

For the Nude-Swapping Stage: The A&E Spank Me Vibrator ($29.98 – 50% off of $59.95!)

At this point, you’re clearly not “just talking.” You’ve flirted, you’ve brushed hands — maybe you even made out at the Dyke March. You haven’t exactly gotten naked together yet, but you’re more than willing to give each other a sneak peek at your bods. While you’re sending nude pics and maybe a video or two, you’re going to need a toy that’s just as bold as you are. The A&E Spank Me Vibrator will match the double trouble you’re brewing.

This USB-rechargeable silicone vibrator is attached to a flexible “slap strap,” so when you need a break from its nine powerful speeds and patterns, you can get your kink on with some solo or partnered spanking.

For the Perpetual Slumber Party Stage: The Flick It Rechargeable Finger Vibe ($39.98 – 50% off of $79.95!)

Well, now you can’t keep your hands off (or out of) each other. When was the last time you went home for more than just a couple of hours? You’ve reached the 24/7 sex phase, and as long as you’re enjoying yourselves, you might as well keep the slumber party going. Of course, all of that sex is probably wearing you out, so you’ll need a toy that can keep up with the frenzy. The Flick It Rechargeable Finger Vibe will keep the sex fest alive.

This USB-rechargeable silicone vibrator offers simultaneous clit and G-spot stimulation with its external “flicking tongue” and its internal ribbed vibrator. The internal portion slides onto a finger, so you won’t have to worry about losing your grip, and the nine vibration modes will keep your sweetheart on their toes.

For the Final Hurrah: The Ouch! Glow-in-the-Dark Round Paddle ($12.98 – 50% off of $25.95!)

Some good things must come to an end. Maybe your no-strings-attached summer sex fest has evolved into a long-term love — if so, I expect a wedding invite — but if your summer fling is, in fact, just a fling, you might as well go down spanking.

The Ouch! Glow-in-the-Dark Round Paddle will bring new sensations to your sexy time. This faux leather impact toy delivers a satisfying smack, and its glow-in-the-dark trim means you’ll always see it coming — even if that’s not the case for your fling’s end. And, hey, even if your summer love doesn’t last past July, at least you’ll have some sex toys to keep you satisfied.

