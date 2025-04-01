Why Queer Musicians Shouldn’t Market Their Work Because That’s Selling Out

The past few years have brought an exciting influx of out queer musicians not only creating work, but being celebrated for that work. Artists no longer have to stay in the closet or keep their sexuality quiet in order to receive mainstream fame and awards. But this positive trend has been paired with a troubling development: Queer artists have abandoned their communities.

No, they haven’t made their music less explicitly queer or more palatable for straight people. No, they haven’t toned down their style to fit into a more conventional presentation. No, they haven’t changed their political principles to leave behind marginalized communities. But they have done something worse: They’ve started to market their music.

Of course, I understand that marketing is part of the job. Musicians want people to listen to their music. But I’m not talking about posting on social media that they have a new song or doing a few interviews. Lately queer musicians have started announcing new music — even playing it on TV! — long before it’s released. They’ll say they’re releasing an album when that album isn’t coming out for several more months. It’s this behavior I find inexcusable.

As a queer person, I am entitled to music from these queer artists according to the terms I decide. We are in community with one another, after all. They owe their fans — me — as many songs as I want. And if they aren’t ready, they should at least have the respect for their fans — me — to go away and not promote it until it is.

Why am I seeing billboards and promotional photos for a single song? Why is that song not the exact genre I want from this artist? If queer artists are going to sell out like this, I’d rather they just be straight.

