Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart welcomed their baby boy on the evening of July 6, according to an exclusive announcement from People magazine. “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT,” Harris-Dupart told People, which is so SWEET!!!! People reports that the couple is sticking with the name True though.

“This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined,” Da Brat tells People.

As a queer woman who is thinking about going on a fertility journey of my own one day, I’ve been closely following Da Brat and her wife’s fertility and pregnancy journey, which has had a lot of twists and turns. The couple experienced a miscarriage along the way, and Da Brat experienced health complications after having fibroids removed. When Da Brat announced her pregnancy at 48-years-old earlier this year, she told People: “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” Age and time can be a huge source of anxiety for all people considering becoming parents — but it feels especially acute for a lot of LGTBQ+ people, as we often face higher financial barriers to pregnancy and starting families. I cling to any narratives about successful queer pregnancies, especially when it comes to a couple like this one, where both queer moms are over the age of 40.

To see Da Brat give birth now, at 49, feels so huge. Da Brat became pregnant via IVF, using an egg from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor. This is just one of the many ways queer folks pursue fertility paths. When Da Brat announced her pregnancy, she also thanked her fertility clinic Hope Fertility in Atlanta, which seems like a small thing but is actually a great bit of visibility and representation for queer pregnancy and fertility.

The couple, who married in early 2022, recently had a Minions-themed baby shower. Exclusive photos in People following last night’s birth show the baby’s little hands and feet, and yes, I did cry upon first look.