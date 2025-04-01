Try This New ‘Wicked’-Inspired Lesbian Sex Move: Shizoring

Wicked obsession is a full-time job, and when you’re in it there’s no real escape — even, it turns out, in the bedroom. A new lesbian sex trend is sweeping the homes of former musical theater kids, and it’s called Shizoring. Below, read all about the sex position’s history, how to do it, and more!

What Is Shizoring?

Shizoring — a portmanteau of “Shiz,” the magical university attended by Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, and “scissoring” — is a sexual act. Simply put, it refers to scissoring while listening to the Wicked soundtrack. You can pick any song or songs, though some experienced Shizorers have noted that scissoring to “Something Bad” is a little bit of an awkward vibe. There is not total consensus on which version of the soundtrack — the original Broadway recording or the film — is best for Shizoring. Some ambitious practitioners of the position create custom playlists with songs from each.

How Did Shizoring Start?

Shizoring started with a popular work of fanfiction on AO3 that described in graphic detail a scene of Glinda and Elphaba scissoring in their dorm room but referring to it as “shizoring.” The fanfiction, which is at 95 chapters and still being added to weekly, also includes pornographic parodies of Wicked‘s songs, including “Defiling Gravity” and “Fucking Through Life.” I’d describe the fic as incoherent and abysmally written, and yet I stayed up all night reading it and have messaged the author to inquire when we might expect chapter 96.

How To Shizor

Well, like I said, it’s pretty straightforward. You scissor while listening to the Wicked soundtrack. It’s a lot like scissoring to Kylie Minogue, another lesbian sex fad that we reported on exactly one year ago. Again, pick any song and just absolutely go to town! Dating someone who won’t stop singing the music from Wicked? You might as well pivot this affliction into something that gets you off! Suggest shizoring to spice things up in the bedroom! What a great way to pass the time before Wicked Part 2!