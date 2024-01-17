Pop Culture Fix: 2024 GLAAD Award Noms Include “Bottoms,” “Nyad” and of Course, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love”

GLAAD Announces Nominees for the 2024 GLAAD Awards

This morning GLAAD announced the nominees for the 2024 GLAAD awards which honor excellence in “LGBTQ visibility and representation across all media, from film, television, music, journalism, publishing and more.” This year’s nominees include a lot of movies and television programs we loved, such as Bottoms, Blue Jean, How to Blow Up a Pipeline and Nyad. Notably absent from the nominated films is the widely celebrated Anatomy of a Fall, which has a bisexual protagonist, and notably absent from the top albums is my personal favorite album of 2023, Joy Oladokun’s “Proof of Life”!

Here are the GLAAD Award nominees:

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)

Anyone But You (Columbia Pictures)

The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)

Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

It’s a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

Moving On (Roadside Attractions)

Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Blue Fox Entertainment)

The Blue Caftan (Strand Releasing)

Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Neon)

Joyland (Oscilloscope)

L’immensità (Music Box Films)

Monica (IFC Films)

Our Son (Vertical Entertainment)

Passages (Mubi)

Summoning Sylvia (​​The Horror Collective)

Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV

Cassandro (Amazon Prime Video)

Christmas on Cherry Lane (Hallmark Channel)

Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark)

Frybread Face and Me (Array Releasing)

Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix)

Nyad (Netflix)

Red, White, and Royal Blue (Amazon Prime Video)

Runs in the Family (Indigenous Film Distribution)

Rustin (Netflix)

You’re Not Supposed To Be Here (Lifetime Television)

Outstanding Documentary

Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later (MTV Documentary Films)

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (Netflix)

Every Body (Focus Features)

Kokomo City (Magnolia Pictures)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia Pictures)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Janus Films)

Rainbow Rishta (Amazon Prime Video)

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO

Documentary Films)

The Stroll (HBO)

“UYRA – The Rising Forest” POV (PBS)

Outstanding New Series

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Class (Netflix)

Culprits (Hulu)

Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video)

Everything Now (Netflix)

Found (NBC)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Tore (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

The Chi (Showtime)

Chucky (SyFy/USA Network)

Doctor Who (Disney+)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Quantum Leap (NBC)

Riverdale (The CW)

Station 19 (ABC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

And Just Like That… (Max)

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

Harlem (Prime Video)

Harley Quinn (Max)

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

With Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Black Cake (Hulu)

Bodies (Netflix)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton (Britbox)

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

The Full Monty (FX on Hulu)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Amazon Prime Video)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

Family Karma (Bravo)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Swiping America (Max)

TRANSworld Atlanta (Tubi)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder/AMC+)

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (MTV)

Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)

Love Trip: Paris (Freeform)

My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

Next in Fashion (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Jane (AppleTV+)

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Netflix)

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Max)

Craig Of The Creek (Cartoon Network)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel)

Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel)

Nimona (Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Transformers: EarthSpark (Paramount+)

Outstanding Music Artist

Billy Porter, Black Mona Lisa (Island UK/Republic Records)

boygenius, The Record (Interscope)

Brandy Clark (Brandy Clark)

Janelle Monae, The Age of Pleasure (Atlantic Records)

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast & Problematique (Amigo/Republic Records)

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation (Columbia Records)

Renee Rapp, Snow Angel (Interscope)

Sam Smith, Gloria (Capitol Records)

Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other (EMI Australia/Capitol Records)

Victoria Monet, JAGUAR II (Lovett Music/RCA Records)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Chappell Roan (Atlantic Records/Island Records)

David Archuleta (Archie Music)

Fancy Hagood (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)

G FLIP (Future Classic)

Ice Spice (10K Projects/Capitol Records)

Iniko (Columbia Records)

Jade LeMac (Artista Records)

The Scarlet Opera (Perta/Silent Records)

Slayyyter (FADER Label)

UMI (Keep Cool/RCA)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Fat Ham, by James Ijames

How to Dance in Ohio, by Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik

Melissa Etheridge: My Window, by Melissa Etheridge

Once Upon A One More Time, by Jon Hartmere

The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window, by Lorraine Hansberry

You can read the full list of GLAAD Award nominees, including nominees for podcasts, graphic novels, children’s programming, and all the journalism they nominated instead of ours, on the GLAAD Awards website.

Other Queer Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

+ The trailer for the second season of Vigil, starring Surrane Jones and Rose Leslie as lesbians in Scotland who are investigating “multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility,” dropped this afternoon in anticipation of its debut on Peacock February 14th. In Season One, DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) were separated because Silva had to investigate a thing on a submarine. This season, they are investigating a thing together!

+ Mean Girls Star Auli’i Cravalho on Making Janis Outwardly Queer, 20 Years Later: “When people call Janis a “pyro lez,” that just means that you’re calling her a hot lesbian! Slay.”

+ 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Says She’s ‘Like a Lesbian’ After Husband’s Death: ‘I Stopped Messing with Guys’: “I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody. I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian.”

+ Right-wingers are raging because this dating app advert featured one lesbian couple

+ World cup champion Jenni Hermoso has opened up about her sexuality, confessing it was ‘taboo’ growing up lesbian in Spain

+ “I’m With the GSA”: Ally Beardsley On Fantasy High Junior Year & Chaotic Lesbian Representation: It took me a long time to figure out that this article is about a video game (it is, right?)

+ Teletubbies actors now – lesbian sex scene, tragic death and Sun Baby becomes a mum: “After the show ended, Pui raised a few eyebrows by taking part in lesbian sex scenes during Channel 4 show Metrosexuality. “Yes, I was Po, but I am an actress, and the role looked interesting. I didn’t take the lesbian role to be deliberately controversial.”

+ Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls Is An LGBT Movie That Isn’t About ‘The Pain Of Being Gay’: We’ve written before about this upcoming movie, but one piece of new information in this article is that Tricia Cooke, who co-wrote the film with her husband Ethan Coen, “has identified as a lesbian since her teenage years, the pair describing their 30-year marriage as “unconventional.”

+ The third season of Yellowjackets won’t debut until 2025 which means we have a full year to convince Paramount+Showtime to advertise their program on our website