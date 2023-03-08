Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I keep you up to date on the goings on on celesbian IG! Let’s get into it!

Sue Bird is truly living her best retirement life — shot ski for us all!

Yellowjackets marketing is going the hell off! Stingers up, girlies!

What, like I am ever gonna pass up the chance to scroll through Tessa looking incredible?

It’s giving stunning, it’s giving mother!

It’s actually quite wild how important this couple is to me! These two people I have never met are now like, the bedrock of my ideal couple vision board??

This caption quite literally says it all!

First of all: Hello daddy! Second — looks like a possible hard launch of a possible girlfriend in image three? Will be keeping everyone updated!

If I have said it once I have said it a trillion times — I love Sloane, Sloane is perfect!

Tommy has some of the BEST style in the game right now and is working with some of my favorite designers!

Hannah as Amelia Earhart is now officially a part of my deeply unofficial “Important IG moments in queer history.”