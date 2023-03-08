Feature image photos by Sydney Engelhart’s Instagram stories + Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
One Pop Culture Fix, hot off the panini press for you!
+ I love this so much! According to People: “Zaya Wade made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week. Wade, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, commanded the catwalk wearing an olive green dress with matching jacket. The budding model carried a complementary brown handbag while she confidently strutted the catwalk.” Dwayne and Gabrielle sat in the front row, and Dwayne said on Instagram that seeing Zaya on the runway made them cry.
Zaya Wade has made her runway debut at #ParisFashionWeek. pic.twitter.com/yW7kC7UpeH
— E! News (@enews) March 8, 2023
I personally loved stylist Sydney Engelhart’s stories. Union/Wade matrix reboot when??
+ Javicia Leslie is on Black Girl Nerds’ BGN Extra podcast this week.
+ How you, too, can get Aubrey Plaza’s “bold red lip” from SNL.
+ Related from TV Line: Javicia Leslie says Red Death’s Plan B is “a lot of fun,” hints at closure for Batwoman fans.
+ Star Trek: Discovery will end after season five.
+ The final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lands on May 26th.
+ The Last of Us does something no other post-apocalyptic show does.
+ Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson went to couples’ therapy as their Creed III characters, Tessa says it was weeeeird. Also, Carmen wants you to know that Tessa isn’t the ONLY gay reason to see the film.
+ The soft masculinity of ‘Top Gun’ is underappreciated lesbian joy.
+ Buffy’s new Slayer transforms Willow & Tara’s queer legacy.
+ “We need comedy to survive.” — Margaret Cho
+ How queer women in music are taking over the charts in 2023.