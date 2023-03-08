+ I love this so much! According to People : “Zaya Wade made her runway debut on Tuesday at the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week. Wade, who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union, commanded the catwalk wearing an olive green dress with matching jacket. The budding model carried a complementary brown handbag while she confidently strutted the catwalk.” Dwayne and Gabrielle sat in the front row, and Dwayne said on Instagram that seeing Zaya on the runway made them cry.

One Pop Culture Fix , hot off the panini press for you!

