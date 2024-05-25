There Are Seven Days Til Pride, So You Have Seven Days To Shoot Your Shot With Your Crush

Welcome to Countdown to Pride, where we’re counting down the week leading up to Pride 2024. Now, picture me as a gay Samara* emerging in the Ring to give you a crystal clear warning: SEVEN DAYS. Only, in this case, don’t worry, I’m not telling you that you have seven days to live. You have seven days to liiiiive, bitch! As in, you have seven days to tell your crush you like them before Pride month begins.

Pros of telling your crush you’re into them before Pride month starts: You get to start the month with a clear conscience. Even if the feelings are unrequited, you shot your shot and now you get to move on. Do you really want to spend all of Pride pining? Waiting for something to happen? Wouldn’t you rather know now and start June fresh?

And then, in the event the feelings ARE requited, then you get to head into Pride month with a makeout buddy, someone to wait in lines with at parties, dance with, protest with, or just do lowkey chill gay shit with. Now that I’m thinking about it, April and May should be considered cuffing season for gays.

Cons of telling your crush you’re into them before Pride month starts: [footage not found]

No seriously, heading into Pride, you should get out of your head. I’m not saying you have to lock it down with a full-on relationship before June 1 by any means. It’s fun to be flirty, single, or open in Pride month! But if you’ve been tempted to tell someone how you really feel and the only thing holding you back is fear, I think now is the perfect time to overcome that fear. June is about pride, not fear!!! And I will definitely be very proud of you if you shoot your shot, champ.

