Quiz: Which Gay Tank Top Are You?

You may have heard that June and therefore (in many parts of the world) it is about to be summer! And also June is Pride! In anticipation of a thrilling month likely chock-full of experiences like “waiting in line in the heat” and “experiencing the sun’s rays radiating off the pavement into the sky” and “popsicles,” let’s talk about which gay tank top you are. When autumn comes around you can pair your result with the gay jacket that you are .

