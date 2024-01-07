Quiz: Which Lesbian Coat Are You?

From denim cut-off vests to black leather motorcycle jackets to pull-over Patagonia fleeces, there are so many elements of outerwear one could, if one needed to for any reason, associate with the queer community, and each of those items have a certain personality to them, if you really think about it, or perhaps need to think about it, for the purpose of writing a quiz. Not all varieties of lesbian outerwear are accounted for in this quiz, but quite a few are, and now you should take it and see what happens!

