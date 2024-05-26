Stick The Entire Rainbow Up Your Ass For Pride

Once I was at Disneyworld with my friend who used to work there and she told me that a lot of her gay male coworkers would go to the park with butt plugs in and ride the rollercoasters and I have thought about that bit of trivia at least once a week ever since.

This vibrating jeweled butt plug offers six vibration levels and 15 vibration patterns and the remote can be operated from 30 feet away.

This sparkling glass treasure catches the light with a tapered-tip crowned head, a slim shaft and a wide safety base. You are invited to experience its impossibly slick and slippery body-safe glass with your favorite lubricant.

The selling point for this $22 item is that you can “Share your desires with your partner” via its “erotic message” (spank me). It is shaped for comfortable insertion with a tapered tip.

These three smooth silicone plugs are “perfectly sized” with a sparkling gem accent.



If you’ve ever dreamed of taking your anal play to new erotic heights, then the Vibrating Pleasure Probe is for you, with 12 vibration and pulsation modes.

Allegedly this is the perfect intro to real entry!! Get it??? Anyhow see you on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.