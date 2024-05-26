Stick The Entire Rainbow Up Your Ass For Pride

Countdown to Pride Day 6

It’s Day 6 of our Countdown to Pride

Once I was at Disneyworld with my friend who used to work there and she told me that a lot of her gay male coworkers would go to the park with butt plugs in and ride the rollercoasters and I have thought about that bit of trivia at least once a week ever since.

Vibrating Remote Heart Plug

This vibrating jeweled butt plug offers six vibration levels and 15 vibration patterns and the remote can be operated from 30 feet away.

Just the Tip Glass Butt Plug

Just the Tip glass butt plug

This sparkling glass treasure catches the light with a tapered-tip crowned head, a slim shaft and a wide safety base. You are invited to experience its impossibly slick and slippery body-safe glass with your favorite lubricant.

Naughty Candy Heart Spank Me Plug

yellow butt plug that says "spank me"

The selling point for this $22 item is that you can “Share your desires with your partner” via its “erotic message” (spank me). It is shaped for comfortable insertion with a tapered tip.

Cheeky Gems Anal Plug Set

Cheeky Gems Butt Plugs

These three smooth silicone plugs are “perfectly sized” with a sparkling gem accent.

Vibrating Pleasure Probe

vibrating pleasure probe
If you’ve ever dreamed of taking your anal play to new erotic heights, then the Vibrating Pleasure Probe is for you, with 12 vibration and pulsation modes.

Lovelife Explore Plug

Allegedly this is the perfect intro to real entry!! Get it??? Anyhow see you on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

footnote: somebody (i forget who) said “wouldn’t it be funny if we had a post that was just, “stick the entire rainbow up our ass for pride” and it was just a bunch of anal sex toys” and we all laughed and said yes and now here we all are as a family, lol!

footnote 2: that first footnote is from when this post was originally published in 2018, but here we still are after all because it’s a small world after all

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3201 articles for us.

