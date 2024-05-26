Stick The Entire Rainbow Up Your Ass For Pride

Once I was at Disneyworld with my friend who used to work there and she told me that a lot of her gay male coworkers would go to the park with butt plugs in and ride the rollercoasters and I have thought about that bit of trivia at least once a week ever since.
Vibrating Remote Heart Plug
This vibrating jeweled butt plug offers six vibration levels and 15 vibration patterns and the remote can be operated from 30 feet away.
Just the Tip Glass Butt Plug
This sparkling glass treasure catches the light with a tapered-tip crowned head, a slim shaft and a wide safety base. You are invited to experience its impossibly slick and slippery body-safe glass with your favorite lubricant.
Naughty Candy Heart Spank Me Plug
The selling point for this $22 item is that you can “Share your desires with your partner” via its “erotic message” (spank me). It is shaped for comfortable insertion with a tapered tip.
Cheeky Gems Anal Plug Set
These three smooth silicone plugs are “perfectly sized” with a sparkling gem accent.
Vibrating Pleasure Probe
If you’ve ever dreamed of taking your anal play to new erotic heights, then the Vibrating Pleasure Probe is for you, with 12 vibration and pulsation modes.
Lovelife Explore Plug
Allegedly this is the perfect intro to real entry!! Get it??? Anyhow see you on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
footnote: somebody (i forget who) said “wouldn’t it be funny if we had a post that was just, “stick the entire rainbow up our ass for pride” and it was just a bunch of anal sex toys” and we all laughed and said yes and now here we all are as a family, lol!
footnote 2: that first footnote is from when this post was originally published in 2018, but here we still are after all because it’s a small world after all
a thorough investigation of intentionality and honesty
Never change, please.
I was not expecting that, and possibly should not have clicked on it at work.
oops
In retrospect I should’ve paid attention to that feature pic. Good one.
looking 4wrd to the asstronomical amount of new things i can put up my ass
I clicked on this at work too !
I think the lines between real-space and Straddle-space are becoming totally blurred for me. I’m almost always in Straddle-space now, at least in my head. Where NSFW is such a quaint concept.
Omg
it was a good idea right
flawless pride
This is most assuredly one of the reasons why Riese a big dang queeroe.
My own personal pride parade up Derrière Drive?
Challenge accepted.