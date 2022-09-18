Quiz: What Lesbian Household Item Are You?

Here at Autostraddle, we know that lesbian and queer stereotypes sometimes have some truth behind them — such as that time we found queer people were more likely than straights to be haunted by ghosts. It’s data that just makes sense. [Speaking of data, if you want to take our 2022 Reader Survey, NOW is the time! It closes promptly at 6AM PST on Monday the 19th! Now that I’ve convinced you to tell us a little more about yourself, I’m going to tell you a little more about you, and just what kind of inanimate object typically found in a lesbian and/or bisexual and/or queer household you might just actually BE on a spiritual level.
Before you go! Did you like what you just read?
We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site
. Will you be one of the people who do
? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+
Nico Hall is Autostraddle's A+ and Fundraising Director, and has been fundraising and working in the arts and nonprofit sector for over a decade. They write nonfiction and personal essays and are currently at work on a queer fiction novel. They live in Pittsburgh with their partner, Sadie. They are also a gardener, project queer, witchy/wizardly human and are currently mourning their lovely senior rescue dog. Nico is also haunted. You can find them on Twitter and Instagram as @nknhall.
Nico has written 93 articles for us.
Okay. I feel so seen with the fruit question. Carson Shaw, indeed.
Kombucha brewing on the counter. Hmm. Going to have to retake this. I’m much more of a boots or sweater queer.
You’re right, I AM a dying houseplant.