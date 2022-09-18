Quiz: What Lesbian Household Item Are You?

Here at Autostraddle, we know that lesbian and queer stereotypes sometimes have some truth behind them — such as that time we found queer people were more likely than straights to be haunted by ghosts. It’s data that just makes sense. [Speaking of data, if you want to take our 2022 Reader Survey, NOW is the time! It closes promptly at 6AM PST on Monday the 19th! Now that I’ve convinced you to tell us a little more about yourself, I’m going to tell you a little more about you, and just what kind of inanimate object typically found in a lesbian and/or bisexual and/or queer household you might just actually BE on a spiritual level.

When you were 7 years old, your favorite subject in school was:(Required)
How would you best describe your humor?(Required)
When you're feeling down, you most frequently tell yourself:(Required)
Choose a stock photo of a queer couple that has no rainbows in it but which may involve them holding glasses of milk and staring into each others' eyes, as you do.(Required)
Pick a struggle meal:(Required)
Your current top home-based fear is:(Required)
Pick a Halloween Doggo:(Required)
Pick a fruit:(Required)
Your favorite friend date to go on is:(Required)
Pick a Queer TV Show(Required)

Nico Hall

Nico Hall is Autostraddle's A+ and Fundraising Director, and has been fundraising and working in the arts and nonprofit sector for over a decade. They write nonfiction and personal essays and are currently at work on a queer fiction novel. They live in Pittsburgh with their partner, Sadie. They are also a gardener, project queer, witchy/wizardly human and are currently mourning their lovely senior rescue dog. Nico is also haunted. You can find them on Twitter and Instagram as @nknhall.

Nico has written 93 articles for us.

