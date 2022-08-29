HEY GAY! Take the 2022 Autostraddle Reader Survey!

It’s Autostraddle Survey time, and this survey’s important for so many reasons!

Firstly, we haven’t conducted a reader survey in a few years, and that means that we don’t have up-to-date information about who you are and what you want. That information helps us shape our content to meet the needs of our community. Our editorial decisions have been informed by survey data for many years. (And sometimes the survey creates content for us!)

Secondly, the survey helps us with obtaining funding. We learn stuff we can use when talking to advertising partners and when planning future fundraisers.

We’ve also gotten a lot of individual questions about when we’re going to start having live events again and know that live events is a crucial element of all modern media companies, but we wanna get a hold on how the whole community feels about it. We realize in light of the pandemic that this is an incredibly nuanced topic, and the questions about it contain opportunities for open-ended answers.

Lastly, it’s just fun! You get to talk about yourself, a fascinating topic. Learning about our queer community is FUN! We value that Autostraddle is a transparent, permeable publication and we’d love to know more about you and to hear directly from the people who make our world go round! THANK YOU if you take the survey! Truly, your participation is an important part of making this whole indie queer media project possible!

Your answers are completely anonymous and no, we don’t track your IP address or sell your data. This is about us, learning about you, and making a better Autostraddle with the results!

Okay but what if you’re somehow, against all odds, not into this yet? Did you really not click that link above? I have made you a helpful flow chart: