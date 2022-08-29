I cooked up a Pop Culture Fix for you this morning; have it with a cinnamon role, maybe!

+ Well, Cate “Carol” Blanchett is gay again in Focus Features’ TÁR, a timey-wimey looking biopic about Lydia Tár, “widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.” If you’re into bossy Mommis and psychological dramas, this one’s for you. “You cannot start without me. I start the clock,” Blanchett voices over at the beginning of the trailer, which seems like a metaphor at first, but then it seems like maybe she actually is trying to control everything on earth, including time itself? There’s also plenty of time for tuxes and lesbian smooches, don’t you worry about that. The film’s score is by Hildur Gudnadóttir, the first woman to win an Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

+ The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

+ The best looks from queer celebs on last night’s VMAs red carpet.

+ Candace Parker’s performance in yesterday’s Sky/Sun playoff matchup was unreal. She broke ANOTHER WNBA record. She also said, last week, that her daughter was ultimately the reason she came out. She didn’t want her to think she was ashamed of her or their family.

+ Brigette Lundy-Paine will star in the new A24 horror film, I Saw the TV Glow.

+ There’s never been more queer representation — so why don’t we love it?

+ There’s a queer couple on the new season of The Amazing Race: Aastha Lal (33, VP of Operations) and Nina Duong (34, Director Business Dev) from Marina del Ray!

+ Love Island USA star Courtney Boerner gets candid about her bisexuality.

+ Another bleak trailer for another season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

+ Blackpink star Jennie to play a bisexual character in HBO’s upcoming series The Idol? Here’s what we know.

+ Here’s Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in the new Hellraiser.

+ Can I interest you in some first-look images of Janelle Monáe in the new Knives Out?

+ The Storm shocked the Aces in the first round of the WNBA Seminfinals yesterday, and Sue Bird had a quick pregame message. She also became the all-time assist leader in WNBA playoff history yesterday.