Here I am to once again tell you how to dress like your favorite characters from A League of Their Own! Previously in this series, I’ve broken down the go-to looks for Max and for Carson — who both exist somewhere between femme and butch — and for Greta, who’s a little more squarely on the femme side of the fashion spectrum. Now, we’re going into butch territory with everyone’s favorite slugger Jo DeLuca.

Jo loves to rock a very particular butch classic: an unbuttoned short-sleeved buttondown over a t-shirt or tank. It’s a butch look that has stood the test of time across decades. Butch layering is a time-honored tradition, and Jo does it very well. And now you can, too!

Butch Layering: The Classic

This is butch layering at its most fundamental. You’ve got your white tank and your rolled-sleeve open buttondown. It’s classic, it’s versatile, it’s effortlessly hot. I like that Jo injects a little fun here via the pants. The pinstripes are sporty but also sleek. It’s a good look, and Jo of course tops it off with a hat. Butch accessorizing is important! Also, a key to butch layering is multipacks! Instead of washing your fav tank over and over, have multiple on hand. Also, I know this buttondown seems pricey, but it’s something you can wear all the time, and the chambray material means it’s sturdy enough to maintain a perfectly rolled sleeve to show off those slugger arms.

Butch Layering: Power Clash

Butch layering doesn’t have to just be about solids/basics. You can also do it with patterned shirts and play around with bold colors. Here, Jo mixes plaid and stripes to great effect. Who says you can’t wear a vertical stripe over a horizontal stripe? Do it! Add a little chaos to your butch layering. Personally, I think if you’re going to only buy one thing from this post that it should be this hat. And here’s a bonus striped polo ($40) I can totally see Jo rocking.

An Every Day Shirt

You need that one short-sleeved buttondown that you can just throw on any day of the week, any occasion. Something that can be dressed up or down, something that’s comfy and classic and easy. Material matters! If you live in a cooler climate, maybe a wool shirt is the move. Or, if you’re somewhere warmer, try out linen or a linen blend. This white shirt from Madewell is a cotton twill, which’ll work anywhere. This plus a really good jean, and you’ll be unstoppably fly. Once again: Don’t skip the accessories!

Going Out and Getting the Girl

Yep, I’m linking the same shirt twice, because that white Madewell shirt really is the perfect shirt! Here’s an example of how you can dress it up a little more than the previous outfit. This is what you wear to score at the dyke bar. Here’s a bonus pair of plaid pants ($42) if you want to spice it up a bit.

I hope you enjoyed another inning of A League of Their Own Style Thief! We’ll keep the butch ball rolling with a guide for how to dress like Lupe and Jess next!