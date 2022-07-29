I had a really great today. Can I just say that?

Queer as in F*ck You

Matt Gaetz Body-Shamed a Teen Activist Olivia Julianna — Who Then Launched a Fundraiser for Abortion Rights. Far right Republican Representative Matt Gaetz from Florida, most famous to those who casually follow politics for allegedly being involved in a sex trafficking scandal and also all around awful person (I feel comfortable saying that on the official record) said this weekend about abortion rights activists while speaking at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, “why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb… These people are odious from the inside out. They’re like 5’2”, 350 pounds, and they’re like ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.'”

When she heard about Matt Gaetz’s speech, Olivia Julianna, a queer Chicana teen activist from Texas, responded online, tweeting to her almost 190,000 Twitter followers “I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels… I wear them so small men like you are reminded of your place.”

The resulting back-and-forth between them, as a representative of congress bullied a literal teenager online, ended in Julianna raising more than $600k for abortion funds. The name of this section of our news roundup comes from the phrase “not gay as in happy, but queer as in fuck you” — and I have never seen a better embodiment than in this moment. You did that shit, hermanita.

I would once again like to thank @mattgaetz for helping us raise over $600K for abortion funds by body shaming me. Matt, I’d love to send you a bouquet of flowers. I’ll send one for every hundred thousand dollars we raise 💐#MattGaetzFlowers pic.twitter.com/GJ0UE6MLgk — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 28, 2022

The whole, and absolute, fuck!?!? GOP Lawmaker Attended Gay Son’s Wedding 3 Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage. “The gay son of Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., got married on Friday. A few days earlier, his father voted against the Respect for Marriage Act.”

NHS to Close Tavistock Child Gender Identity Clinic

This is good, more of this. Judge Says 10-Year-Old Girl Can Rejoin Softball Team in Blow to Transgender Sports Ban

Fat Trans People Are Having Their Lives Put On Hold Because of Devastating Medical Fatphobia. BMI’s are fatphobic, racist, and prove nothing. Thanks for coming to my class discussion.

💯 This is absolutely a fact. I Can’t Shut Up About Keke Palmer.

Wait no let’s run it back, because y’all are not hearing me IT IS KEKE “KEEP A BAG” PALMER IN THIS HOUSE 24/7/FOREVER.

Saw This, Thought of You

How to Dismantle Systemic Ableism, According to Disabled People.

And related to that, Dept. Of Labor Hosts Dialogue on Long COVID in the Workplace, lets hope this important step is only the beginning!

Does the COVID Vaccine Really Affect Your Period? This opened up quite a conversation in our workplace! The sum total of it being: even if it did, it was worth it.

Happy Beyoncé Eve to all who celebrate (it’s me, I’m who celebrates): Beyoncé Dedicates New Album Renaissance to Her Gay Uncle Jonny

Hawaii Has No Girls in Juvenile Detention. Here’s How It Got There.

Political Snacks

A Record Number of Trans and Nonbinary People Are Running for Office

And One Last Thing

Bring BG Home.

TIME magazine’s latest issue features Brittney Griner on the cover. pic.twitter.com/g9Xo13ObrQ — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2022