Disability Pride Month 2022 Roundtable: Care, Celebrate, Collective, Fight

A couple of months ago, my wife shuffled me into the back of an Uber and forced me to the emergency room. I was in excruciating pain. I felt like an alien was literally about to explode out of my abdomen. I couldn’t sit still. I could hardly stand up, my hair was drenched in sweat, and by the time I was checked into the hospital, I had sweated all the way through my shirt. I was on my way to sweating through my wife’s shirt too, because I was resting my head on her stomach as she stood in front of my waiting room chair, looking terrified. When the nurse called me back and did my vitals, she asked me what my pain level was, and I confidently said, “seven.” My wife said, “Absolutely not.” And I repeated myself, with even more conviction: “Seven.”

I explained later that this was what I’d learned in the past two and a half years since I got Covid, which turned into Long Covid. If you tell a medical professional you’re a ten, they’ll write you off as hysterical, as just some dramatic woman. Plus, there’s nowhere to go if you say ten, and pain can always get worse. The only way to get nurses and doctors to treat you with the care you need and deserve is to seem: friendly (even cheerful!), completely reasonable, nowhere near tears, and in pain that’s no more distressing than a seven. Anything more than that, anything less than that, you can forget anyone taking you seriously. I left the ER late that night with plans to have my gallbladder removed because it was bursting with gallstones, apparently. But if I’d come in wailing about being a ten on the pain scale, I’m confident I’d have left with a diagnosis of gas and anxiety.

Since becoming disabled by Long Covid — and the various autoimmune and autonomic dysfunction issues it brought—this is how I’ve learned to navigate my entire life. It’s less extreme outside medical settings, but the principle is still the same. Most people are barely equipped to deal with the fact that one day I was a bright and brilliant ball of relentless and resilient energy. The next day I became a person who loses the ability to speak if I stand up five minutes too long. If they knew the actual extent of physical pain, cognitive dysfunction, and deep cellular-level fatigue I deal with on a daily basis — well, the truth is most people simply would not believe me. You gotta keep it lower than seven to keep people in your corner.

In addition to just not believing me, there are lots of other reasons people have a hard time accepting my new post-Covid reality. The main one, I think, is that if people acknowledge that this can happen to me, they have to recognize that it can happen to them too. In a second. In a heartbeat. And that’s too scary to even look at. And if people accept what happened to me, it also forces them to grapple with the fact that their safety and well-being, their best interests, are not, in fact, at the heart of the work of the institutions we’ve placed our trust in all our lives. Not the CDC, not the White House, not state lawmakers, not even local hospitals. Some people within those spaces? Sure. But not the institutions as a whole. It also takes a lot of selflessnesses to believe me because it means you’ll have to rework your entire idea of what a relationship looks like with me because I just cannot do all the things I could do before. And if you experience me in a professional context, it means things are going to get harder when you work with me because I need accommodations that are going to require more work, more time, more empathy, and more patience on your part. There’s a level of personal responsibility that comes into play when you acknowledge the reality of the disabled people in your life.

It’s just so much easier to not believe me.

But my gosh, the disability community. I have never, in all my life, in all the spaces and clubs and groups and organizations and churches and businesses I’ve been a part of in my 43 years on this earth, been part of something that compares to the acceptance, the empowerment, the whole-hearted and open-handed belief, the collective care and the collective fight, the space to grieve and the space to celebrate, the space to be wholly yourself that is the disability community. The disabled people who were already in my life were already some of the coolest people I’d ever known, grounded with conviction and with arms wide open. To be surrounded by other disabled people, to be counted among them, to be seen and believed, there’s a peace there that I have never known before. With the exception of my wife, sister, and a very few very close friends, I have never been able to just let my guard down the way I’m able to do with my disability community. They make me so proud. Their kindness, their power, their honesty, their advocacy. I guess that’s what it’s like when all the bullshit is stripped away, and you’re left with nothing but hope in one hand and medical bills in the other. The distillation of your humanity. I will never be able to fully express my gratitude — and yes, huge pride — for being part of this group of people.

I fit the definition of disabled in so many ways. Still, I don’t think I would have ever used the word to describe myself if the disabled community hadn’t given me perpetual permission to do so — not even when my doctors told me I was disabled, not even when they told me to apply for disability, not even on the days I literally cannot stand without my cane or remember the word “banana.” Even being part of this roundtable feels like a gift. I hope one day I can make this community as proud as the pride they’ve infused into me.