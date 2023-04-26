Hello and Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I discuss the goings on and goings off on celesbian IG! It’s fun time for the whole family, unless the family contains children in which case probably not the best??

My actual, serious first thought was “well why wasn’t I invited???” As if Cynthia and I go on vacation together? Or have ever spoken even one time?

I lived in Boston for ten years, and I know I am New England-pilled, because this still looks like what summer is to me! Even though I am also very aware that is must have been, at most 57 degrees. Also? I am allergic to crustaceans! In a damn New England chokehold!

This is such an enormous flex that I actually don’t have the capacity to discuss it.

I am so sorry to Aubrey Plaza, but I am in fact crying laughing because the fans are still FURIOUS at her for doing an ad for Big Milk™ and she turned the comments off that post, so they are taking their rage out on this other sponcon for J Crew of all things? I might just be internet damaged but it IS funny to yell at woman about spon con on a post that is in fact more spon con!!

First of all: Stingers up! Second of all: Thank you for this outfit inspiration!

The Stingers go up…..and they stay there! Anyway Tawny is so pretty it makes me want to weep!

MJ said “skies out thighs out” and I simply have to say thank you!

What is the DEAL with Marfa?? It’s still poppin? Fame-o’s seem to really love going there!!

These kids are so damn cute it actually hurts my feelings?

Hmm? Did you say something? I got…distracted.

Jennifer Beals going to Lesbian Visibility celebrations at the White House is literally so funny to me, never change, cast of The L Word.

I’ll admit it, I immediately started doing the math on the length of their relationship before I read the caption again. You got me Meg!