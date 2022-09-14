Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I give you all the buzz and gossip from celesbian IG! This week, we’ve got a lot of fun #Content from the Emmys, TIFF, and the Venice film festival to pore over, so let’s get down to it!

I liked Hannah’s dress from last night, loved her after party look, and personally I am VERY into this big cranberry suit paired with these Elton John sunnies??

IS cranberry the color of Fall 22?? I am very into that!

Gonna tell you right now that you are getting multiple images of Tessa in this here column because she is hot and cold on IG (respect), and as a journalist it is my job to report on the bounty she has given us. First, this GORGEOUS green from Christopher John Rogers. CJR is always here to put a BRIGHT color on a hottie and that? I love.

But then?? Also this?? Incredible, amazing, no notes! Pulling off that bang?? How very dare??

This carousel has everything: short hair, sick belts, MELANIE LYNSKEY, Holland and Sarah being in love, what else could one want??

There are almost too many good photos of Trace in Venice to be legal but I am obsessed with these BIG OL SLEEVES!

Also spotted in Venice: Emma and their legs for days??? My word!

Over at TIFF, Janelle is taking the “onion” part of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” seriously and somehow pulling it off??? Shrek could never!

MJ’s pre Emmys look…perfect?

MJ’s Emmy Party fit…ALSO INCRED?

Hard to express how much I loved this dress on Meg and how amazing I find her for loving this headline!

In non awards or festival news, Megan Fox is…always gonna Megan Fox. Always.

In this house we support MUAs!

Handsome person holds puppy: nation’s heart explodes.

It is actually so important to remember that Kehlani is a milf, and I thank her for doing so on this day!