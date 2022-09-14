It’s cool enough outside to have the windows open today! I REPEAT: AUTUMN IS COMING! One of my living room windows won’t stay open on its own, and I couldn’t find what I needed at the hardware store this morning to fix it. Luckily, Harry Potter books now serve as bricks in my house, so I’ve got Order of the Phoenix and Goblet of Fire propping it open so the cats can enjoy some fresh air. (Deathly Hallows and Half-Blood Prince are holding down a tarp in the basement.) Anyhoodle, here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix.

+ Like you, Rosie met her new girlfriend on TikTok. In the same interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that she personally had no problem cutting people like Woody Allen out of her life and career, long before #MeToo: “I had done an HBO special [in 1995] where I said everything about him. And then I got on my show. So it’s the first year of my show and I get a call and they said, ‘He wants you to be in Sweet And Lowdown.’ I said, ‘Please send him my HBO special.’ And the woman said, ‘Oh he’s already seen it.’ And I said, ‘Send it anyway with two words: Fuck and no.’ And I sent it to him.” Rosie, I still want to interview you so bad! Call me!

+ Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations visited Russia this week to work on negotiating the release of Brittney Griner. This apparently means details are being discussed, which is a good thing, but no guarantee of a deal. Praying for you and Cherelle every day, BG.

+ Finally some good renewal news: Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t will be back for a second season on HBO Max.

+ Samira Wiley chatted with The Guardian about the upcoming season of The Handmaid’s Tale, being a Black gay woman in America, and how an OITNB co-star outed her on the internet in the show’s first season. Related: ALL 22 characters who have died on Handmaid’s Tale so far???

+ ABBOTT ELEMENTARY SEASON TWO TRAILER ALERT!

+ Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct had so much cool news for queer gamers, including Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting a Switch remaster and rebrand as Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life — and it’s adding woman and nonbinary as gender options! And all genders of villagers will be marriage candidates for all genders of players!

+ Janelle Monáe and her Wondaland Pictures are partnering with non-profit SeriesFest on the ninth season of Storytellers, its script writing competition that highlights female-focused episodic stories.

+ The trailer for Freeform’s The Come Up — which follows Claude Shwartz as she gives insight into her life as a trans woman with aspirations of being an actress living in NYC — is finally here. It lands on Tuesday September 13 at 9p/8c.

+ Demi Lovato says Holy Fvck tour will be her permanent curtain call.

+ Paramount is considering shutting down Showtime and migrating Yellowjackets, The L Word: Generation Q, and whatever else is on Showtime to Paramount+ — or, as I like to call it, The Star Trek App.

+ And, finally, I can’t believe how emotional this made me??