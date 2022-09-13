Emmys 2022: All the Gay Fashion and Big Wins, Lets Get Down to Business

Feature image of gay celebrities and fashion at the 2022 Emmys: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images, Jasmin Savoy Brown by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Hannah Einbinder by David Livingston/Getty Images
Last night was the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and today I am here to tell you about all the lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans celebrities in attendance and the fancy clothes that they put on their bodies. A fairly straight forward proposition.
But before we get to the gays and their gay Emmys fashion, let’s go over a few key wins of the night, shall we? First, a shout out to Zendaya for her second Emmy win for the queer role of Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Zendaya remains the second Black woman to win for Lead Actress in a Drama, after Viola Davis (notably, both Zendaya and Viola won those awards for playing queer Black women! Ok Rue is still a girl, not yet a woman, as Britney Spears once sang 15 years ago, but you get my point). Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win Lead Actor in a Drama, and the fourth Asian actor to ever win an acting Emmy. He also became the first person from a foreign-language show to win best actor in the category.
After decades of hard work and legendary status in Black households, Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary and blew the roof off the theater with her voice (The original Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, you better know). Speaking of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson won for Writing in a Comedy Series — and a cis white man tried to ruin it, because of course he did. Lizzo won for Reality Competition Series for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and through tears dedicated it to to those who are, “Fat like me, Black like me, Beautiful like me — this is for the big girls!”
There were multiple gay wins for White Lotus, including two wins for Mike White (Direction, Writing in a Limited Series) and a win for Murray Bartlet (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series).
We also simply must shout out Jerrod Carmichael, winner of Writing For A Variety Special for his autobiographical comedy special Rothaniel, the clear big gay win of the night. I loved Rothaniel like I loved very few things last year, it burrowed a hole into my heart and months later, has still not let go. While we are here, let us stop and appreciate Jerrod’s look for a few reasons:
- I remain on a never ending quest to get you all to watch Rothaniel. (Had to fit one last mention in there! Watch it. You won’t regret it.)
- “It just feels good that this whole thing feels big and absurd and so, like, I think I match the occasion. It’s big and absurd, so what are we doing? Want me to wear a black tux, like all right?” — Jerrod Carmichael, an icon living
- This is Diddy’s coat.
And now, on to even more gay Emmys fashion and the little jokey jokes we make!
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Holland Taylor
I cannot even make a joke here. Look at them? They are love.
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
The thing about Kate McKinnon is that she’s so funny that I genuinely forget she’s a heartthrob? But she is, in fact, a heartthrob.
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
And trust me on this, you want to see the After Party look.
Get you someone who can do both. (this is not a joke about Hannah’s bisexuality, but is it)
Ariana DeBose, Emmys Presenter
Ariana DeBose is going to twirl in a dress, and I am going to fall for it every single gotdamn time.
Jasmin Savoy Brown, Yellowjackets
Oh! And give me a second, just one more thing…
You’re welcome.
Liv Hewson, Yellowjackets
Unexpected but Liv had one of my favorite looks of the night? I feel like pseudo post-pandemic fashion is just “let’s get WEIRD AS SHIT” and this is thee most weird as shit, in the best ways possible.
Cherien Dabis, Director for Only Murders in the Building
The Only Murders director was… killer. Get it? GET IT? (I know, I know “boo boo, tomato tomato tomato”)
Ashley Nicole Black, Performer for A Black Lady Sketch Show, Writer for Ted Lasso
Ladies and Gentlman, Her: The body suit. The slicked back pony. The streamlined tulle skirt. With elbow length gloves for max drama.
This is perfect. No notes.
B Nichols, Writer for Abbott Elementary
I will never stop screaming about Autostraddle alum B. Nichols writing on a network show and being at THE F****** EMMYS. I Will! Never! Stop! Screaming! About! It!
Fucking them up, I fear pic.twitter.com/KyBds5MxCL
— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) September 12, 2022
Absolutely.
Megan Stalter, Hacks
What I love about Hacks is that everyone in Hacks is just… gay? How wonderful for us.
Laverne Cox, Queen of the Gold Carpet for E!
Laverne Cox is the belle of every ball.
We are all playing on her court.
Amen. 🙏🏾
I keep telling people that Rothaniel will rock them. It’s been months since I watched (well after everyone else) and it remains front of mind. I even have a tab open that may be dedicated forever to a clip from it. It’s that good.
I know you probably didn’t mean any harm by this, but please don’t use the term ‘post-pandemic’ when we are still very much in a pandemic
I think that’s why she said “pseudo post-pandemic” ! :-)
Yes, I’m confirming that the use of “pseudo” here is purposeful, thank you Darcy!
Specifically I’m using this definition, from my trusty friend google (I actually had googled it before I wrote the joke, because I wanted to be sure): “not genuine; spurious or sham”
so a pseudo post-pandemic is… a not genuine and/or sham post-pandemic. The pandemic is still here with us.
Thank you for clarifying that Carmen, I wasn’t sure if that was the case or not
I think we’re past pandemic and into endemic. I.e. this thing is here with us to stay. Which can have seasonal ups and downs, and even a new pandemic is always an option (sorry!), but it behaves more like influenza now.
How can you forget Sam Jay looking dapper as the announcer last night.
Had not seen Meg Stalter’s look, thank you!!!
Happy to see Lizzo won, her reality show is amazing!!!