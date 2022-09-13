Emmys 2022: All the Gay Fashion and Big Wins, Lets Get Down to Business

Last night was the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and today I am here to tell you about all the lesbian, bisexual, queer, and trans celebrities in attendance and the fancy clothes that they put on their bodies. A fairly straight forward proposition.

But before we get to the gays and their gay Emmys fashion, let’s go over a few key wins of the night, shall we? First, a shout out to Zendaya for her second Emmy win for the queer role of Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Zendaya remains the second Black woman to win for Lead Actress in a Drama, after Viola Davis (notably, both Zendaya and Viola won those awards for playing queer Black women! Ok Rue is still a girl, not yet a woman, as Britney Spears once sang 15 years ago, but you get my point). Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win Lead Actor in a Drama, and the fourth Asian actor to ever win an acting Emmy. He also became the first person from a foreign-language show to win best actor in the category.

After decades of hard work and legendary status in Black households, Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Abbott Elementary and blew the roof off the theater with her voice (The original Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, you better know). Speaking of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson won for Writing in a Comedy Series — and a cis white man tried to ruin it, because of course he did. Lizzo won for Reality Competition Series for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and through tears dedicated it to to those who are, “Fat like me, Black like me, Beautiful like me — this is for the big girls!”

There were multiple gay wins for White Lotus, including two wins for Mike White (Direction, Writing in a Limited Series) and a win for Murray Bartlet (Supporting Actor in a Limited Series).

We also simply must shout out Jerrod Carmichael, winner of Writing For A Variety Special for his autobiographical comedy special Rothaniel, the clear big gay win of the night. I loved Rothaniel like I loved very few things last year, it burrowed a hole into my heart and months later, has still not let go. While we are here, let us stop and appreciate Jerrod’s look for a few reasons:

I remain on a never ending quest to get you all to watch Rothaniel. (Had to fit one last mention in there! Watch it. You won’t regret it.)

“It just feels good that this whole thing feels big and absurd and so, like, I think I match the occasion. It’s big and absurd, so what are we doing? Want me to wear a black tux, like all right?” — Jerrod Carmichael, an icon living

This is Diddy’s coat.

And now, on to even more gay Emmys fashion and the little jokey jokes we make!

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story, and Holland Taylor

I cannot even make a joke here. Look at them? They are love.

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

The thing about Kate McKinnon is that she’s so funny that I genuinely forget she’s a heartthrob? But she is, in fact, a heartthrob.

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

And trust me on this, you want to see the After Party look.

Get you someone who can do both. (this is not a joke about Hannah’s bisexuality, but is it)

Ariana DeBose, Emmys Presenter

Ariana DeBose is going to twirl in a dress, and I am going to fall for it every single gotdamn time.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Yellowjackets

Oh! And give me a second, just one more thing…

You’re welcome.

Liv Hewson, Yellowjackets

Unexpected but Liv had one of my favorite looks of the night? I feel like pseudo post-pandemic fashion is just “let’s get WEIRD AS SHIT” and this is thee most weird as shit, in the best ways possible.

Cherien Dabis, Director for Only Murders in the Building

The Only Murders director was… killer. Get it? GET IT? (I know, I know “boo boo, tomato tomato tomato”)

Ashley Nicole Black, Performer for A Black Lady Sketch Show, Writer for Ted Lasso

Ladies and Gentlman, Her: The body suit. The slicked back pony. The streamlined tulle skirt. With elbow length gloves for max drama.

This is perfect. No notes.

B Nichols, Writer for Abbott Elementary

I will never stop screaming about Autostraddle alum B. Nichols writing on a network show and being at THE F****** EMMYS. I Will! Never! Stop! Screaming! About! It!

Fucking them up, I fear pic.twitter.com/KyBds5MxCL — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) September 12, 2022

Absolutely.

Megan Stalter, Hacks

What I love about Hacks is that everyone in Hacks is just… gay? How wonderful for us.

Laverne Cox, Queen of the Gold Carpet for E!

Laverne Cox is the belle of every ball.

We are all playing on her court.

Amen. 🙏🏾