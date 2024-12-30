New Years Resolutions but It’s Just Cool Things Shane Did in ‘The L Word’

New Year’s Resolutions can be tough! It’s hard to imagine the version of ourselves that we haven’t met yet. What kind of bullshit and trauma will the new year bring us? How can we possibly decide who we want to be or what we want to do if we don’t have a crystal ball showing us what’s to come? Well, we can’t. New Year’s Resolutions are all about aspiring to something… or in this case… someone. While the future can feel scary and unsure, we can always fall back on a universal truth: We all want to be Shane McCutcheon. So, I’ve put together a list of New Year’s Resolutions you can steal for 2025 that are really just things Shane has done or been in the original The L Word.

Disclaimer: I cannot be held responsible for any broken hearts, shattered friendships, incomplete weddings, or sexual discoveries that may occur as a result of using these resolutions.

In 2025, I will wear more leather vests as shirts.

In 2025, I will have more pool sex.

In 2025, I will have an affair with an older married woman.

In 2025, I will quit my job.

In 2025, I will propose to my girlfriend.

In 2025, I will be my own boss.

In 2025, I will land a huge underwear modeling contract.

In 2025, I will fall in love with a woman at a PTA meeting.

In 2025, I will be a really good older sibling.

In 2025, I will always be the hottest and the sluttiest person in the room.

In 2025, I will attract, not chase.

In 2025, I will resist any external pressure to adopt they/them pronouns just because I look androgynous.

In 2025, I will help closeted women realize they’re queer.

In 2025, I will prove that misfits deserve love and compassion.

In 2025, I will confront the trauma that exists outside of my queerness.

In 2025, I will date and fuck beautiful bisexual women.

In 2025, I will stop trying to be in monogamous relationships.

In 2025, I will pull off some of the ugliest outfits simply because I am hot.

In 2025, I will be a good and loyal friend.

In 2025, I will ooze sex appeal.

In 2025, I will be a complete, complex individual who is not defined by their looks.

In 2025, I will actively work on being a better person (for myself).

In 2025, I will become independently wealthy.

In 2025, I will teach at least one woman how to eat pussy.

In 2025, I will not become my father.