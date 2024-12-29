Quiz: Which Iconic Gay Character of 2024 Are You?

2024 was as always an iconic time to be a lesbian. Who did you embody this year?

It was a year chock-full of iconic lesbian moments — the rise of Chappell Roan, a record-breaking WNBA season, Love Lies Bleeding — and amongst these moments were a variety of characters and performances — fictional ones and “real” ones — that emerged into the public consciousness and upon which we now, today, will gaze upon and determine which one is in fact YOU.

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3281 articles for us.