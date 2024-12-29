Quiz: Which Iconic Gay Character of 2024 Are You?

It was a year chock-full of iconic lesbian moments — the rise of Chappell Roan, a record-breaking WNBA season, Love Lies Bleeding — and amongst these moments were a variety of characters and performances — fictional ones and “real” ones — that emerged into the public consciousness and upon which we now, today, will gaze upon and determine which one is in fact YOU.
Which Iconic 2024 Gay Character Are You?
2024 was as always an iconic time to be a lesbian. Who did you embody this year?
Ava from Hacks! This seems like an excellent result for me, especially as pop culture and I were on different cycles this year, but I definitely know who she is!
Wicked has had me in a chokehold ever since September, so it’s only natural I got Elphaba.
It’s not possible to pick the last image in the Generation Q question.
You’re Elpheba from “Wicked”!
You’re wickedly talented and great at flying, dancing, hats and animal husbandry. In 2025 we will all be looking to the western sky whenever we care to find you and you will be right there, defying gravity, fighting for what’s right!
My life has revolved around nothing but Wicked since the film was released so this tracks.
It seems that I have become Death, the bringer of hot Kathryn Hahn makeouts!