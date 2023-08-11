How Many of These Queer Sci-Fi / Fantasy TV Shows Can You Identify?

If there’s one genre the queers have always been supernaturally drawn to, it is science fiction and fantasy. We have over 200 shows in this genre in our LGBTQ+ television database, which Valerie swiftly and effectively ranks in our 100 Best Lesbian, Bisexual and Queer Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV Shows of All Time list. Let’s test how many you can identify with this super fun match game!

