Answer: Because their horns don’t work.
Mini Crossword Definitely Played Rugby in College
Kate Hawkins
Kate Hawkins is a city-loving Californian currently residing in New Hampshire with her wife and toddler, where she's currently enjoying sports that require unwieldy pieces of equipment (kayaking! biking! cross country skiing!) and grilling lots of corn. She's stoked to be writing puzzles for Autostraddle and hopes you enjoy solving these gay puzzles!
Kate has written 2 articles for us.
Thank you for this! Enjoyed it but [feedback in a reply bc spoiler potential]
I think there’s a small geographical error in 1 down :)
I think there might also be an error in the 8-across clue lyric.
the answer that fits in the puzzle is not italian, lol
Errors fixed!!! Good catches all around :)
2 minutes 15 seconds!
I like to play the drums, I think I’m getting good but I can handle criticism (56 seconds! felt good)