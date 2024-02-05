The 2024 Grammys Were All About Multiple Generations of Gays Winning and Looking Hot

Gay 2024 Grammys feature image: art by Autostraddle, photos by Michael Buckner/Billboard and John Shearer for The Recording Academy via Getty Images

Before we get into the many official gay winners of the 2024 Grammys, we have to start with the Grammys performance that won Most Exciting Lesbian Moment by a landslide. I may be a 42 year old lesbian, but no one can deny the gay glory of Tracy Chapman (59) gently caressing our hearts, hopes, and dreams when she performed with Luke Combs, the country star nominated for his cover of Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” one of our culture’s most enduring (and, apparently, re-mixable?) songs. As a community, we may never recover from that close-up of Chapman’s fingers.

If you weren’t watching live, you should just watch the video. If you were watching live, watch it again.

And now join the rest of the world in buying or streaming the original “Fast Car” as you read about all the gay winners from last night…

All the Gay Winners of 2024 Grammys

Bisexual artist Meshell Ndegeocello (55) won the inaugural Best Alternative Jazz Album for “The Omnichord Real Book.”

Best Americana Performance went to “Dear Insecurity,” by Brandy Clark featuring lesbian country star Brandi Carlile (42). Carlile brought the house down when she performed with Joni Mitchell, 50 years after Mitchell’s first Grammy win — and Mitchell’s first-ever performance at the Grammys. (Mitchell won Best Folk Album “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).’)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Joni Mitchell and Brandi Carlile perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Local legend Victoria Monét (34) won Best New Artist. She also snagged Best R&B Album for “Jaguar II.” Surpassing Sheryl Crow, who won the award at 33, as the oldest Best New Artist winner, Monét said anyone that has ever had a dream should look at this Grammy as an example and an inspiration. (Also you could look at this.) “I moved to LA in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant, who was planted and you can look at the music industry as soil,” Monét told the misty crowd. “It can be looked at as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen for so long. I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground.”

Victoria Monét, winner of the "Best New Artist" and "Best R&B Album" award for "Jaguar II", poses in the press room at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Pansexual wild card Miley Cyrus (31) won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” and delivered a triumphant performance of the same.

Boygenius Phoebe Bridgers (29), Julien Baker (28), and Lucy Dacus (28) arrived looking absolutely dashing in matching white silk moire tuxedos made by noted dresser-of-lesbians Thom Browne, replete with pink carnations boutonnieres, a tribute to the dearly departed musician Elliot Smith. Boygenius won “Best Rock Performance” award for “Not Strong Enough”, the “Best Rock Song” award for “Not Strong Enough,” and the “Best Alternative Music Album” award for “The Record.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius, winner of the "Best Rock Performance" award for "Not Strong Enough", the "Best Rock Song" award for “Not Strong Enough”, and the "Best Alternative Music Album" award for "The Record", pose with Taylor Swift, winner of the "Album of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Album" awards for "Midnights", and Jack Antonoff, winner of "Producer of the Year, Non-Classical" in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Furthermore, Phoebe Bridgers shared a Grammy with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine.” SZA (34) also won Best R&B Song for “Snooze” and while she has been vague about her sexuality, fellow Senior Editor Drew (30) is telling me she should still have her name bolded.

And, finally, queer artist Billie Eilish (22) won Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?” from the motion picture Barbie. She also won “Best Song Written For Visual Media.”

More Gay 2024 Grammys Moments

A Fitting Tribute for a Queer Legend

The incomparable Annie Lennox performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor, ending the performance just as O’Connor would’ve wanted her to: saying “artists for ceasefire, peace in the world” and raising her fist in the air.

The broadcast quickly cut away — some things don’t change — but it was a necessary message in honor of a queer artist who always chose her values over fame and assimilation.

Janelle Monáe Looked Great Don’t Worry

They may not have won any awards, but they win every time they walk on a red carpet…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monáe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

This photo of Lucy Dacus

Riese

Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3142 articles for us.

2 Comments

  1. I came here for the Grammy coverage and was sad it wasn’t up yet, and then bam! I read something else and come back to the homepage and it was posted 37 seconds ago. (and then my heartfelt comment was eaten by my laptop and I’m recreating it now).

    Tracy Chapman! OMG. I had tears in my eyes during her song! Her first album, along with the Indigo Girls and Sinead O’Conner, was the sound track to my senior year of college. To see her beautiful face and hear her beautiful voice – Truly the highlight of the evening. I was impressed with Luke Combs too – he was so thrilled to be singing with his idol.

    Billie Eilish won my personal award for most fun acceptance speech when she and her brother won the songwriting award.

    Trevor Noah really killed it as emcee.

    Brandie Carlise introducing and singing with Joni Mitchell was another highlight.

    I thought the same thing that I’ve thought at every Sinead O’Conner tribute this year – I wish they’d played a different song than boring old Nothing Compares 2 U.

    I know it was her biggest hit, but she wrote so many amazing songs, it just bugs me that all of the tributes use the one song written by someone else. My personal tribute song is The Emperor’s New Clothes, from the same album as NC2U. (with lyrics like “they laugh because they know they’re untouchable, not because what I said was wrong” and “he thinks I just became famous and that kind of messed me up, but he’s wrong”)

    I went to bed before Boy Genius won. I’m assuming they didn’t make out on stage.

