The 2024 Grammys Were All About Multiple Generations of Gays Winning and Looking Hot

Before we get into the many official gay winners of the 2024 Grammys, we have to start with the Grammys performance that won Most Exciting Lesbian Moment by a landslide. I may be a 42 year old lesbian, but no one can deny the gay glory of Tracy Chapman (59) gently caressing our hearts, hopes, and dreams when she performed with Luke Combs, the country star nominated for his cover of Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” one of our culture’s most enduring (and, apparently, re-mixable?) songs. As a community, we may never recover from that close-up of Chapman’s fingers.

If you weren’t watching live, you should just watch the video. If you were watching live, watch it again.

In case you didn’t get to see it, here is the full video of Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs singing “Fast Car” at the Grammys

And now join the rest of the world in buying or streaming the original “Fast Car” as you read about all the gay winners from last night…

All the Gay Winners of 2024 Grammys

Bisexual artist Meshell Ndegeocello (55) won the inaugural Best Alternative Jazz Album for “The Omnichord Real Book.”

Best Americana Performance went to “Dear Insecurity,” by Brandy Clark featuring lesbian country star Brandi Carlile (42). Carlile brought the house down when she performed with Joni Mitchell, 50 years after Mitchell’s first Grammy win — and Mitchell’s first-ever performance at the Grammys. (Mitchell won Best Folk Album “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live).’)

Local legend Victoria Monét (34) won Best New Artist. She also snagged Best R&B Album for “Jaguar II.” Surpassing Sheryl Crow, who won the award at 33, as the oldest Best New Artist winner, Monét said anyone that has ever had a dream should look at this Grammy as an example and an inspiration. (Also you could look at this.) “I moved to LA in 2009 and I like to liken myself to a plant, who was planted and you can look at the music industry as soil,” Monét told the misty crowd. “It can be looked at as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen for so long. I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground.”

Pansexual wild card Miley Cyrus (31) won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers,” and delivered a triumphant performance of the same.

Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers (29), Julien Baker (28), and Lucy Dacus (28) arrived looking absolutely dashing in matching white silk moire tuxedos made by noted dresser-of-lesbians Thom Browne, replete with pink carnations boutonnieres, a tribute to the dearly departed musician Elliot Smith. Boygenius won “Best Rock Performance” award for “Not Strong Enough”, the “Best Rock Song” award for “Not Strong Enough,” and the “Best Alternative Music Album” award for “The Record.”

Furthermore, Phoebe Bridgers shared a Grammy with SZA for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine.” SZA (34) also won Best R&B Song for “Snooze” and while she has been vague about her sexuality, fellow Senior Editor Drew (30) is telling me she should still have her name bolded.

And, finally, queer artist Billie Eilish (22) won Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?” from the motion picture Barbie. She also won “Best Song Written For Visual Media.”

More Gay 2024 Grammys Moments

A Fitting Tribute for a Queer Legend

The incomparable Annie Lennox performed a tribute to Sinead O’Connor, ending the performance just as O’Connor would’ve wanted her to: saying “artists for ceasefire, peace in the world” and raising her fist in the air.

The broadcast quickly cut away — some things don’t change — but it was a necessary message in honor of a queer artist who always chose her values over fame and assimilation.

Janelle Monáe Looked Great Don’t Worry

They may not have won any awards, but they win every time they walk on a red carpet…

This photo of Lucy Dacus