Calling All Hotties! What to Wear to the Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour

“What do I wear to a Megan Thee Stallion concert?!?” Immediately, this was the first thing I thought of after I got tickets to the Hot Girl Summer tour on presale. I’ve been to a few concerts over the last year (Bey, Janelle Monáe) but still — dressing now that so many of us are “back outside” has just somehow never gotten easier? What are… clothes? How are we doing clothes again? And how do we manage to keep having to do this every day?

The TLDR on Megan Thee Stallion concert is that the vibes were lovely!! This is what I told a friend: “It felt like a girls night in/sleepover, times the size of a sold out arena. Not even a girls night out, it felt like twerking in pajamas with your friends and drinking out of red solo cups.” Sadly though, I did see few people in their actual pajamas.

Thanks to where Detroit fell on the schedule, I saw the Hot Girl Summer Tour in its first week. Which means, among other things, I didn’t have the benefit of seeing other photos first before making my outfit decisions (I went with a Lil Kim shirt that ended up being comically oversized, so I had to roll and tie it up, along with a pair of black shorts). But in the spirit of paying it forward, I am here today to give you the “on the ground view” of what I saw up close, so that you can be better prepared to live out your Hottie dreams.

Oh and before I forget, Meg might be a hot girl who does hot shit and spends an income on an outfit, but queer people overall tend to be living within a few more financial realities, so I tried to pay attention to budget (and size diversity, natch) whenever possible. Let’s do this!

Bikini Tops

1. A multicolored bikini top, 2. A black and white underwire bikini top, 3. A velvet pink halter bikini top, 4. A silver triangle bikini top, 5. A mermaid scale colored bikini top.

1. Multicolor Wrap Bikini Top ($23, sizes 30DD-38I)
2. Sweetheart Bikini Top ($33-64, sizes 30D-42HH)
3. Halter Underwire Bikini Top in Rust Metallic ($35, sizes 14-24)
4. Sparkle String Triangle Bikini Top ($12, sizes XXS-XXL)
5. Mermaid Triangle Bikini Top ($59, sizes M-6X)

There’s a reason that all the promo images for this tour have featured Meg soaking wet in a pool.  Hot Girl Summer has been a mantra for years and if you want to sell the vibes, I recommend listening to the Hot Girl Coach and bring a beach party to your arena. If you don’t relish the opportunity to wear swimwear indoors, this could just as easily be a bralette. The main point here is that if you enjoy showing off your tiddies, please go show off some tiddies.

The Shortest Shorts You Can Find

1. 3 inch light blue cut off shorts, 2. light brown "hoochie daddy" style shorts, 3. three inch dark blue button up denim shorts, 4. 2 inch multi-colored blue denim shorts.

1. Levi’s High Rise Shorts ($70, sizes 00-18)
2. Gymshark Hoochie Daddy Shorts ($26, sizes XS-3XL)
3. Old Navy High-Waisted Shorts ($40, sizes 0-30)
4. Fashion Nova Stretch Denim Shorts ($20, sizes 0-22)

Speaking from personal experience at the concert in Detroit, “as little clothes as possible” was the name of the game. There is something about throwing ass in a great pair of shorts that really is just *MUAH chef’s kiss, you know?

And for my masc hotties, you know I couldn’t leave Hoochie Daddy shorts off the list. Go forth and don’t hurt nobody!

Animecore

1. a pair of denim shorts with sonic the hedgehog characters on it, 3. A tie dye t-shirt with My Hero Academia, 3. A crop top that says Sailor Moon, 4. A pink pleated skirt, 5. A plaid pink pleated skirt, 4. A white t-shirt with Yumeko on it

1. Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic & Tails Mom Shorts ($32, sizes 0-15)
2. Sailor Moon Crop Top ($29-33, sizes XS-3X)
3. Pink Plaid Pleated Skirt ($30, sizes 1X-5X)
4. Chrunchyroll My Hero Academia T-Shirt ($30, sizes S-2XL)
5. Denim Pink Pleated Mini Skirt ($40, sizes 0-14)
6. Yumeko Jabami T-Shirt ($33, sizes S-3XL)

This was probably the most surprising trend from the concert in Detroit! While I was getting my drinks, I kept seeing people stream in and out of the arena in various anime t-shirts, hats, and in quite a few cases — in full on cosplay! It wasn’t until I stopped the cute Black girl in the head-to-toe Storm costume to compliment her look that it occured to me, “Oh rightttt, Megan loves nerd shit!”

Meg has performed full concerts dressed as Sailor Moon. She once told GQ, “I literally begin my day watching anime, and I end my day watching anime.” At my concert she brought up people dressed as Satoru Gojo and Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen from the audience onstage for a twerking contest (y’all I had to google this, manga and anime is not my culture! If I got it wrong, someone gently let me know in the comments so I can get it fixed!)

I saw Hotties in the comments on Meg’s Instagram talking about wearing various anime tributes and/or cosplay as their “concert uniform,” so I think its safe to say the trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

If you have the skillset and knowledge power to do a full cosplay, babyyy NOW is your time to shine! But even if you don’t, I’d bet that wearing a t-shirt from My Hero Academia (one of Meg’s favorites) would go a long way. And if you, like me, are new to the anime streets and would like to know more — I did a little research for you what Megan loves most and the 10 Anime Characters Who Embody Hot Girl Summer.

Be Biconic

1. A purple denim halter top and shorts set, 2. A t-shirt that says "Bi-conic", 3. A chain link mesh see through tank top, 4. Lavender Nike Dunk Lows, 5. A crop tank top with bi colors rainbows in watercolor across the chest, 6. Short shorts that say "Pride" in bi colors across the back pockets, 7. A lavendar cocktail dress with sparkles and embellishments, 8. Hot pink Nike Air Force Ones

1. Bandeau Top and Shorts Set in Purple (Top: $56, sizes 2-12 // Bottom: $56, sizes 2-12)
2. Bi-conic! T-Shirt ($23, sizes S-4X)
3. ASOS Mesh Harness With Crystals ($60, sizes S-L)
4. Nike Dunk Low Twist in Rush Fuchsia ($77-111, sizes Women’s 5-12)
5. Bi Pride Titties Crop ($35, sizes XS-XL)
6. Proud AF Shorts ($25, sizes S-1X)
7. Lilac Mini Dress ($319, sizes 14-26)
8. Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘07 in Fireberry ($77-350, sizes Women’s 5-12)

Now this is tricky, because — let’s be honest here, we’re among family — a lot of Pride merch is hard to pull off successfully outside of the parameters of Pride itself. But I think that bisexuals have the advantage, because the colors of the Bi Pride flag (pink, purple, and blue) look sensational together. That’ why “bisexual lighting” has become so popular on film and in music videos. I also think it’s incredible that one of the most famous women in rap, currently selling out full arenas in her first solo tour, is bisexual. Having seen the concert already, I can tell you that there’s an entire section of Meg’s set near the end where the stage is decked out in… you guessed it, bisexual lighting. During my concert she also used her mic to mime having a strap-on, and there were queer people quite literally everywhere. Just this week Meg rapped about having her strap in her bag. Give her some of that same love right on back.

Love a Black Woman from Infinity to Infinity

1. A shirt that says "Protect Black Women", 2. A t shirt with Queen Latifah's face on it, 3. A shirt with a photograph of Lil Kim on it, 4. A cartoon image of Missy Elliott o a t shirt, 5. A shirt that calls Black Girls a work of art, 6. A shirt that says spray painted "Support your local hoochie"

1. Protect All Black Girls T-Shirt ($30, sizes XS-5XL)
2. Queen T-Shirt ($30, sizes S-3XL)
3. Lil Kim Hard Core T-Shirt ($50, sizes S-3XL)
4. Missy Misdemeanor Comic Book Graphic Tee ($31, sizes S-3X)
5. Black Girls Are the Purest Form of Art T-Shirt ($30, sizes XS-5XL)
6. “Support Your Local Hoochies” T-Shirt ($55, sizes S-4XL)

I always find it a little too on the nose to wear an artist’s merch to their own concert. But paying homage to other past artists who are within the same legacy? That’s giving intellectual, that’s saying “I did my homework.” In Meg’s case, I recommend going with a 90s Black woman rapper (Lil Kim is an obvious predecessor here, but I think you wouldn’t go wrong with a Queen Latifah or Missy shirt as long as the vibes were right). I also included some other great shirts from Black indie designers because I wish I had bought a “Support Your Local Hoochies” tee before my concert, and I need this “Protect All Black Girls” shirt in my life immediately. 

Save a Horse, Ride a Glitter Gay Cowgirl

1. A black cowboy hat with sparkle star embellishments, 2. A silver baseball hat, 3. Silver cowboy boots, 4. Sparkle cowboy boots

1. Star Fame Hat ($24)
2. Metallic Cowboy Boots ($90, sizes Men’s 6-12)
3. Sparkle Cowboy Hat ($16)
4. Sparkle Cowboy Boot ($90, sizes Women’s 6-11)

I almost didn’t include these because “glitter cowboy hats” are maybe my least favorite concert accessory of the last two years! Shhhhh. Nobody tell Beyoncé that I said that. BUT Megan is from Texas, so I’m going to shut my Northerner ass up and tell y’all that if the spirit moves you, go be great. You most certainly won’t be out there alone.

In conclusion, AH 👅

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer.

Carmen has written 712 articles for us.

