Calling All Hotties! What to Wear to the Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour

“What do I wear to a Megan Thee Stallion concert?!?” Immediately, this was the first thing I thought of after I got tickets to the Hot Girl Summer tour on presale. I’ve been to a few concerts over the last year (Bey, Janelle Monáe) but still — dressing now that so many of us are “back outside” has just somehow never gotten easier? What are… clothes? How are we doing clothes again? And how do we manage to keep having to do this every day?

The TLDR on Megan Thee Stallion concert is that the vibes were lovely!! This is what I told a friend: “It felt like a girls night in/sleepover, times the size of a sold out arena. Not even a girls night out, it felt like twerking in pajamas with your friends and drinking out of red solo cups.” Sadly though, I did see few people in their actual pajamas.

Thanks to where Detroit fell on the schedule, I saw the Hot Girl Summer Tour in its first week. Which means, among other things, I didn’t have the benefit of seeing other photos first before making my outfit decisions (I went with a Lil Kim shirt that ended up being comically oversized, so I had to roll and tie it up, along with a pair of black shorts). But in the spirit of paying it forward, I am here today to give you the “on the ground view” of what I saw up close, so that you can be better prepared to live out your Hottie dreams.

Oh and before I forget, Meg might be a hot girl who does hot shit and spends an income on an outfit, but queer people overall tend to be living within a few more financial realities, so I tried to pay attention to budget (and size diversity, natch) whenever possible. Let’s do this!

Bikini Tops

There’s a reason that all the promo images for this tour have featured Meg soaking wet in a pool. Hot Girl Summer has been a mantra for years and if you want to sell the vibes, I recommend listening to the Hot Girl Coach and bring a beach party to your arena. If you don’t relish the opportunity to wear swimwear indoors, this could just as easily be a bralette. The main point here is that if you enjoy showing off your tiddies, please go show off some tiddies.

The Shortest Shorts You Can Find

Speaking from personal experience at the concert in Detroit, “as little clothes as possible” was the name of the game. There is something about throwing ass in a great pair of shorts that really is just *MUAH chef’s kiss, you know?

And for my masc hotties, you know I couldn’t leave Hoochie Daddy shorts off the list. Go forth and don’t hurt nobody!

Animecore

This was probably the most surprising trend from the concert in Detroit! While I was getting my drinks, I kept seeing people stream in and out of the arena in various anime t-shirts, hats, and in quite a few cases — in full on cosplay! It wasn’t until I stopped the cute Black girl in the head-to-toe Storm costume to compliment her look that it occured to me, “Oh rightttt, Megan loves nerd shit!”

Meg has performed full concerts dressed as Sailor Moon. She once told GQ, “I literally begin my day watching anime, and I end my day watching anime.” At my concert she brought up people dressed as Satoru Gojo and Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen from the audience onstage for a twerking contest (y’all I had to google this, manga and anime is not my culture! If I got it wrong, someone gently let me know in the comments so I can get it fixed!)

I saw Hotties in the comments on Meg’s Instagram talking about wearing various anime tributes and/or cosplay as their “concert uniform,” so I think its safe to say the trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

If you have the skillset and knowledge power to do a full cosplay, babyyy NOW is your time to shine! But even if you don’t, I’d bet that wearing a t-shirt from My Hero Academia (one of Meg’s favorites) would go a long way. And if you, like me, are new to the anime streets and would like to know more — I did a little research for you what Megan loves most and the 10 Anime Characters Who Embody Hot Girl Summer.

Be Biconic

Now this is tricky, because — let’s be honest here, we’re among family — a lot of Pride merch is hard to pull off successfully outside of the parameters of Pride itself. But I think that bisexuals have the advantage, because the colors of the Bi Pride flag (pink, purple, and blue) look sensational together. That’ why “bisexual lighting” has become so popular on film and in music videos. I also think it’s incredible that one of the most famous women in rap, currently selling out full arenas in her first solo tour, is bisexual. Having seen the concert already, I can tell you that there’s an entire section of Meg’s set near the end where the stage is decked out in… you guessed it, bisexual lighting. During my concert she also used her mic to mime having a strap-on, and there were queer people quite literally everywhere. Just this week Meg rapped about having her strap in her bag. Give her some of that same love right on back.

Love a Black Woman from Infinity to Infinity

I always find it a little too on the nose to wear an artist’s merch to their own concert. But paying homage to other past artists who are within the same legacy? That’s giving intellectual, that’s saying “I did my homework.” In Meg’s case, I recommend going with a 90s Black woman rapper (Lil Kim is an obvious predecessor here, but I think you wouldn’t go wrong with a Queen Latifah or Missy shirt as long as the vibes were right). I also included some other great shirts from Black indie designers because I wish I had bought a “Support Your Local Hoochies” tee before my concert, and I need this “Protect All Black Girls” shirt in my life immediately.

Save a Horse, Ride a Glitter Gay Cowgirl

I almost didn’t include these because “glitter cowboy hats” are maybe my least favorite concert accessory of the last two years! Shhhhh. Nobody tell Beyoncé that I said that. BUT Megan is from Texas, so I’m going to shut my Northerner ass up and tell y’all that if the spirit moves you, go be great. You most certainly won’t be out there alone.

In conclusion, AH 👅