Megan Thee Stallion Rapping About the Strap?!? On My Knees, I Prayed for Days Like This

One week into her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion is back with her first love — hopping online to freestyle about sex and stacking paper. #MeganMondays are a batsignal for Hotties and this time around Meg had an opening line for the ages: “Know I gotta stay fly like Three 6/ Got the strap in my bag like a freak bitch.”

Megan Thee Stallion rapping about the strap!?!?? On main!????

On my knees, I prayed for days like this!!!

It seems like whenever we do a Megan Thee Stallion write up, someone goes “wait Megan Thee Stallion is queer??” And — serious conversations about bisexual erasure in queer communities, especially as it relates to Black femmes on the table already, because I’m really here today just to pop off my little jokes and go — it has been absolutely sublime to see Meg in so deeply her 🍒🍓🍇🥝🍊 bag of late.

Just last week, Meg went viral in gay circles because in the opening night of her Hot Girl Tour in Minneapolis, she responded “I love lesbians!!” to a fan’s sign in the audience. In headlines referencing the event, for the first time ever, I saw websites referring to her “Bisexual Rapper Megan Thee Stallion” in their headlines and baby, that is media literacy! That is growth!

As one of the lucky few who’s already been to the Hot Girl Summer tour in person (I went last weekend in Detroit!), I can confirm that an entire performance segment is decked out in colors of the bi pride flag. At one point put her mic between her legs to mime a strap-on. Another famed Black bisexual (Victoria Monét, who’s friends with Meg) pulled a similar bit during her Coachella set a few weeks ago, and listen — if it becomes a trend of Black bisexuals performing to make that mickey mic swang low, I will not be mad at it!! Not at all!

Last I heard, Meg was into “little petite tings with tattoos” and what I WOULD like to say is that I’m only 5’3 with a couple back tats, and I’m thinking of getting a few more this summer, so if the applications are open…