If you’re anything like me, you’ve avoided The Gym because it’s a scary place. Or, at least, because the people there are scary. Or the machines. OK, something about going to the gym is scary. But now it’s about to be a new year, so new you! Right? Maybe you’re motivated with the rest of the world to hit the gym as a New Year’s Resolution, or maybe you read our recently published queer guide to starting strength training written by my very own personal trainer, but either way… you’re ready to put in the work. What next? Aside from all of the apparel, equipment, and literal exercises you’ll have to learn, there is a key element to working out: your playlist.

I’ve noticed that when I search for a “queer work out playlist” I get a lot of great playlists filled with songs queer people love but not necessarily made by queer people. Lately, I’ve really just had a heavy rotation of both Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii’s discographies, but there’s a lot more where that came from in terms of queer music that’ll hype you up in the gym. With artists like lesbian DJ COBRAH and electro-pop bicon Tove Lo to high-tempo indie band MUNA and the numerous queer female rappers we have on the scene right now, there’s no excuse not to listen to queer music at the gym.

So, I put together the ultimate queer workout playlist to get you actually excited about the gym and yes, a few allies are featured, but you can count on it being 99.99% queer. Even better, it has a little bit of every genre. Here’s some of my favorites.

Listening to Megan Thee Stallion makes me feel like I am That Girl and folks… I’m not even a girl! There isn’t a single song in her entire discography that I’d skip during my workout, which is fitting, considering she’s always putting in time at the gym.

Tove Lo has seamlessly transitioned from my putting-things-up-my-nose college pre-game playlist to my putting-testosterone-in-my-belly workout playlist. The majority of her discography is so fun and horny and makes me want to sweat from head to toe.

Listening to COBRAH will get you ready for anything, including the daunting workout ahead of you. Her electronic music is so playful with pulsing synths and cunty lyrics… great for cardio AND weightlifting.

When you think of MUNA, you don’t typically think of workout music. More like sapphic yearning and crying. However, they have a couple of songs that serve as a really nice balance between all of the electronic and rap on the playlist. It’s a nice relief when shuffling through without taking you completely out of it.

Full Queer Workout Playlist: