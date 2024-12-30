Your Gay Aunties Elphaba and Glinda Enjoy Train Snacks, Plan Oz Itinerary, Take Cat Nap in Deleted “Wicked” Scene

Wicked Deleted Scene Shows a Romantic Train Ride Between Gal Pals Elphaba and Glinda

It’s hard to imagine that the Wicked movie could possibly be a) longer, or b) gayer, but according to some deleted scenes, it could have been both. With the the digital, DVD, and Blu-ray releases of the movie right around the corner, it has been announced that all versions of the film will come with extras such as deleted scenes. Some of them have already landed on the internet, including a montage of Elphaba and Glinda (the a freshly dropped from her name) taking the train to the Emerald City. In this montage, they toast tiny snacks, enjoy the sights, and plan the itinerary for their one short day.

The moments I am most sad we lost though are when they take turns falling asleep on each other. First, Glinda naps while DRAPED over an unbothered Elphaba’s lap, as if this is perhaps not the first time this has happened in their “friendship,” and next, Elphaba falls asleep on Glinda’s shoulder, the gifted hat pulled over her face. When Glinda relaizes she’d one reading the Ozconomist and wants her attention again, she startles Elphaba awake…something I’m sure Elphaba is used to rooming with Glinda at Shiz.

The scene looks unfinished as it pans at the end to a set instead of whatever Glinda is enthusiastically pointing to, and I understand why, but as someone who watched all three hours of the Wicked movie and was still ready for more, I wouldn’t be mad if someday we got a director’s cut with more of these scenes in it.

Check out the romantic train ride here:

