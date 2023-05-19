“Marvelous Mrs Maisel” Explicitly Confirms That Susie Is Gay Just in Time for the Show To End

Throughout The Marvelous Mrs Maisel‘s uneven five season run of quasi-feminist Jewish comedy performed mainly by gentiles that I watch despite knowing better because I am exactly that desperate for culturally Jewish content, I find myself returning time and again to the issue of Susie Myerson and the show’s refusal to explicitly acknowledge her lesbianism. Both times I wrote about this pressing cultural issue, a gaggle of Mrs Maisel defenders came for me, making arguments I had already deconstructed in the pieces they were mad about.

In Make Susie Gay You Cowards, I addressed the historical context of the era (namely, that despite it being the 1960s, Susie would’ve been surrounded by queer community in the West Village and also nobody in that era dressed butch unless they were prepared to be clocked as gay) and the Sherman-Palladinos’ disappointing interviews on the topic of Susie’s sexuality.

In “Marvelous Mrs Maisel” Finally Addresses Susie’s Sexuality, Sort Of, I recapped an episode in which Midge attempts to get Susie to come out to her and, just like me, fails. What was most remarkable about that episode was how expertly they danced around Susie explicitly acknowledging her queerness when simply doing the gay dance would’ve been so much easier, and made so much more sense. Still, for many, that episode was the confirmation they needed that Susie is a homosexual. Unfortunately, Alex Borstein had something else in mind, suggesting to reporters that the episode was intended to squelch the conversation around her sexuality, not start it. Borstein described Susie as a “40-year-old virgin” still unaware of her own sexuality, who is in love with Midge, but also would sleep with Lenny Bruce?

Which brings me to Episode 508 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “The Princess and the Pea.” Midge has been enduring a rocky run as the first female writer on The Gordon Ford Show, and she meets Ford’s wife, Hedy, when Hedy comes to set because she has victoriously booked Princess Margaret and everybody is very excited about it.

After the show, Hedy saddles up next to Midge at the bar, introducing herself to Gordon’s “first lady writer” and complementing her on the weather segment she wrote for the Princess. Hedy then asks how long Midge has known “Susan.” Apparently, Hedy and Susan were roommates at Pembroke, class of ’48. (Pembroke was the women’s college at Brown before they merged in 1971.) Midge is shocked — Susie never mentioned it.

“With Susan in your corner, I’d say you’re going places, cutie,” Hedy flirts before leaving Midge to go banter with her husband and his man friends.

Shortly thereafter, our unsuspecting pocket lesbian returns from a business trip to Baltimore into a bustling Grand Central Station and is shocked to see Midge there, waiting for her in a stunning little turquoise number. Midge is also shocked: shocked that Susie never told her about her former friendship with Hedy Ford. Susie is immediately defensive.

Midge: She came up to me at the bar, told me you were friends in college.

Susie: We weren’t friends.

Midge: She says you were roommates.

Susie: Maybe.

Midge: “Maybe” you were roommates? You didn’t notice?

Susie: There were like, 10, 20 to a room!

Midge: Susie.

Susie: College is big, okay? You can’t know everyone you went to college with.

Midge: She called you Susan. Nobody calls you Susan.

Midge would’ve loved to know earlier that Susie knew her boss’s “very influential wife,” because Susie could’ve used that connection to get Gordon to book Midge. Susie resists this request. Midge demands that Susie “fight for her.” Susie gets desperate — is this really how she wants to get her big break, by exploiting a connection Susie has to “some chick she went to college with?” This is the best Susie can summon when it’s clear there’s another reason, a very obvious and very gay reason, why Susie’s not eager to reconnect with Hedy. Everybody knows what ‘we were roommates‘ means, right? Midge insists that yes, this is a perfectly acceptable way for her to get her big break. Susie’s gotta swallow her pride and go for it.

When Susie arrives on set to see Hedy, the tense dynamic is immediately clear. Hedy’s dripping with that suggestive, well my my my look who’s here thing — but respectfully. This is someone who knows Susie well, or did, maybe almost as well as Midge does now. Someone who knows that Susie is a bundle of boundaries. Susie cuts to the chase, no personal stuff — she’s “got business for Mrs. Gordon Ford.” Mrs Gordon Ford. This is how, in 1961, you address your ex-girlfriend from college who’s managed to escape the uncouth lesbian lifestyle in favor of a societally sanctioned marriage to a well-employed man.

Susie asks Hedy to get “her girl” onto the show, and to do it as a favor to her, and this is hard for Susie, really hard. In this moment I lamented how the shows determination to sideline Susie’s sexuality has given Borstein so few opportunities to do this type of work, these kinds of scenes, the ones that happen between two people who have been involved intimately and carry the entire weight of their broken selves into every future conversation they have.

Susie insists that Midge is ready, that she’s good, that it’s her time. Hedy notes that Susie really believes in this girl, and then asks, “Is it more than that?”

Susie can’t say anything. She almost shrugs, but gives up on that. This is Hedy. Hedy knows her. Maybe Hedy knows that it’s unrequited but maybe she doesn’t know that at all — Midge looks and dresses like Hedy does and if Hedy once had a secret relationship with Susie, maybe Midge is having one now.

But Susie doesn’t wanna get into that, Susie is all business — can Hedy ask him tonight?

“He’s out tonight, and I might not see him till morning,” Hedy is curt.

“Hmm. Quite the fairy tale, you too,” Susie digs. Hedy purses her lips.

“This was hard, wasn’t it? What you just did?” Hedy asks, like someone who knows very well how deeply Susie hates putting herself out there for potential rejection under any circumstances. Susie, in her never-ending battle against the slings and arrows of potential emotional vulnerability, says nothing, and leaves.

The next time Hedy sees Midge, she greets her with a kind of knowing — like maybe she thinks Midge and her share a secret. Midge is taken aback, isn’t sure how to react to Hedy’s dressing-down. And then Hedy walks into her husband’s office and convinces her to book Midge.

I like this better, to tell you the truth: I like this better than all the ways they explained away Susie in the past. That maybe she’s just a girl who got her heart broken in the late 1940s and after that she closed up shop forever, you know? That makes sense. That fits. That’s gay as fuck.